LG Boss Debunks Allegations of Security, Peace Threats to Lagos Estate

Raheem Akingbolu

The Chairman of Agege Local Government, Alhaji Kola Ganiu Egunjobi, has reacted to the allegation of public disturbance, unlawful arrest and actions capable of threatening peace and security, levelled against him by the Board of Trustees and the executive of Ijaiye Medium Income Housing Estate Development Association, LSDPC Phase 1, Agege, Lagos.

In a press statement issued Friday and signed by the Chairman of the estate, Mr. Idowu Afelogun, which was reported by THISDAY, Egunjobi was accused of threatening the peace and security within the estate through some of his actions between 2021 and 2024.

The LG noss was also accused of flouting the laws and regulations of the estate indiscriminately.

Reacting to the allegations in a telephone conversation with THISDAY, Egunjobi said there was no iota of truth in the accounts given by the leadership of the estate, arguing that they were only too clever by half in order to blackmail him.

“It’s sad that the leadership of the estate is being mischievous about the whole thing and being economical with the truth. In most of the issues raised, I was the victim but they are turning it against me to call the dog a bad name in order to hang it.

“They raised the issue of a vehicle that entered an exclusive gate without the estate’s sticker but didn’t add the fact that it was an ambulance on an emergency routine. Besides, as a resident of the estate, I buy over 10 stickers periodically and so have no reason to access the so-called exclusive gate without a sticker on my car.

“Thirdly, the local government under my watch converted a criminal abode, where touts converged daily for all sorts of criminal activities, to a car wash and recreational centre that could generate revenue to the council, as well as engaging our youths and my people are listing it as an offence against them. Unfortunately, the land in question is not within the estate but behind the fence, facing the main road,” Egunjobi said.

Speaking on the attacks on his vehicles and the arrest of some guards, the council chief said: “When my truck was vandalised, I was not in the country but briefed by my aides. I patiently waited for the brotherly concern of the Estate Exco (managers) which incident was not reported to police until five days after I had taken it up myself.

“I followed up after the case had been reported at Pen Cinema Police Station. My follow-up led to the arrest and detention of some of the security guys on duty.

“To my surprise, what followed from the estate leadership was their efforts to get the guys released even without meeting with me. I considered this move a misstep because I was yet to get any emissary from the estate leadership or elders. So, I refused to give them the approval that the DPO asked from them.

“It was after they can’t secure their release on the 6th day that Mr. Adebayo (the Zonal Chairman) now came to meet with me and I asked him why would it be now that they met a brick wall in their attempt to secure the release of those guys that he deemed it necessary to visit me.

“This day was the sixth day (Friday) of the event and the next day when I returned from my trip abroad. He could not give a reasonable answer this time but that it should be my sole responsibility to pursue the cause. I guess his statement validated my action to arrest those in detention.”