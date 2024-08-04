  • Sunday, 4th August, 2024

D’Tigress Makes History as First African Team in Olympic Quarterfinals 

Breaking | 3 hours ago

Duro Ikhazuagbe in Paris

Nigeria’s D’Tigress have made history here at Paris 2024 becoming the first African team (male or female) to reach the quarterfinals of any Olympic Games.

The back-to-back Afrobasket champions shocked Canada 79-70 here in Lille, France to achieve this feat of ticket to the last eight.

Nigeria tied 18-18 in the first quarter, lost the second by just four points 23-19, won the third with as much as 18 points and lost the fourth quarter with mere five points (18-18, 23-19, 5-23 and 24-19).

Also winning two games for the first time at the Olympics, the manner of the victory was also impressive as they condemned winless Canada to an early trip home.

D’Tigress secured the upper hand in the contest with a stunning 11-0 run to start the second half. They left Canada reeling and  never recovered. 

Expectedly, it was the usual suspect, Ezinne Kalu, who played a huge influential role in the victory, pulling the strings in the backcourt.

The playmaker registered 21 points, while Elizabeth Balogun chose a great time to have her best game in memory as she stepped up with 14 points, three rebounds and three assists.

D’Tigress were ruthless in punishing Canadian errors with an incredible 27 points from turnovers.

Nigeria look like they could give absolutely anybody in the tournament a game right now. Their rugged defence was back after a lapse in their previous game against France. 

Physically they are a handful and anyone they come up against in the quarterfinals will have to play well to beat them. And that speaks volumes.

Canada simply didn’t have the firepower in this tournament to be successful and that was always the concern. 

In the end, it will be the margin and manner of this loss in particular that will feel uncomfortable for them and rub salt into the wounds of an early departure.

