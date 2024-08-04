Bloodlines, Friendships Face the Ultimate Test in BBNaija S9 

Stories by Vanessa Obioha





Big Brother Naija has a tradition of selecting an intriguing mix of personalities. Past seasons have featured doctors, bankers, law enforcement officers, engineers, pilots, vixens, models, chefs, musicians, and even strippers. The ninth season, which premiered on July 28, is no different. Introducing a new twist, this season’s housemates entered the house in pairs, either sharing a bloodline or a friendship. Among the pairs are twins: the Mbadiwe twins (Ocee and Ozee) and the DJ duo Wanni and Handi. Ndi Nne consists of an aunt (Nne) and her niece (Chinne), while the Chekas are sisters Chizoba and Onyeka.

Friendships are abundant in the Big Brother Naija house this season. These range from decade-long friendships, like Floruish (DJ Flo and Rhutee), stylish and charismatic pairs like Streeze (Mayor Frosh and Toby Forge), to bonds formed at beauty pageant auditions, as in the case of Nelita (Anita and Nelly). There are also lifelong besties, Tami (Damilola and Toyosi); Instagram-connected pals, Beta (Ben and TJay); Dubai club buddies, Shatoria (Shaun and Victoria); fashion enthusiasts, Aces (Sooj and Topher); and gym buddies, Radicals (Fairme David and Michky).

Lovers are not excluded from this dynamic mix. DoubleKay, a married couple Kassia and Kellyrae, intend to keep their union a secret while in the house, and the love pair Zinwe (Chinwe and Zion) adds to the romantic intrigue.

The main twist this season, aptly themed ‘No Loose Guard,’ revolves around how these familial, romantic, and friendly bonds will hold up. Unlike in previous seasons where Big Brother forms the pairs, this time housemates were given the advantage of choosing their partners, potentially boosting their strategy and confidence. However, as fans of the show know, anything can happen in Biggie’s house.

Signs of strain are already emerging, such as Tobi Forge’s interest in Kassia and the tension between Shaun and Victoria.

Relationships are a unique way for housemates to gain popularity, often used as a strategy. While this has worked for some, it has backfired for others. Shaun and Wanni have already shared a kiss, making theirs the first ‘ship’ to set sail this season. Their longevity will be put to the test as early relationships often struggle to last in the show.

Fans may not fully embrace these relationships, especially if they end poorly. Using human emotions as a strategy can appear inconsiderate and may backfire. In a show that thrives on emotions, players must be smart in their strategy, as the wrong move can lead to negative outcomes.

With Ndi Nne winning the Custodian challenge and Beta winning the Immunity challenge, Big Brother has introduced new rules. Unlike past seasons, where the Head of House automatically received immunity and the power to save and replace housemates up for eviction, these privileges have been withdrawn this season. Thus, the Mbadiwe Twins, who became the first Heads of House, are up for possible eviction alongside Chekas, Nelita, Shatoria, Aces, Wanni x Handi, Zinwe, DoubleKay, Streeze, Flourish, and Radicals. Will tonight’s live show feature the first eviction of the season?