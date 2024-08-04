Army Denies Alleged Involvement in Looting Shops with Protesters in Kano

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Army yesterday dismissed as untrue the trending video footage of troops of the Nigerian Army participating in the looting of shops in Kano alongside miscreants, who hijacked the ongoing protest.



A statement by the Director of Army Public Relations Major General Onyema Nwachukwu said the Army had been notified of a viral video circulating in social media, insinuating that troops participated in the looting spree by some unscrupulous persons who took advantage of the protest to perpetrate the looting that occurred on Thursday, August 1, 2024, in Kano.



He said contrary to the misconception portrayed in the purported video, soldiers of the 3 Brigade Nigerian Army responded to a distress call of hoodlums’ attack on Barakat Stores in the metropolis.

Nwachukwu said the swift intervention of the soldiers however prevented the hoodlums from having a filled day.

He said: “The troops intercepted some of the hoodlums and recovered some of the looted items, which they were conveying back to the store when another distress call of a planned attack on the Kano State Government House was received. Considering the urgency of the imminent attack, the troops immediately diverted to respond to the distress call to protect the Government House from the hoodlums’ attack”.



Nwachukwu said that it was in the course of the response to a distress call about a possible attack on Kano Government House, that the video was shot, explaining that the fluidity and urgency of the distress call explained why troops in the video were not overly bothered when some hoodlums even stole from the troops’ truck while in motion.



He further explained that at that juncture, preventing the attack on the Government House was more expedient. He said troops have since moved the recovered gallons of cooking oil and other items back to the store, where they were safely handed over to the rightful owner.

The management of Barakat stores, he said, has acknowledged and appreciated the effort of the troops and their professional conduct in a letter conveyed by the organisation’s general manager.



Applauding the troops for their swift effort and professional conduct in maintaining law and order and prevention of wanton looting by the hoodlums, the high command of the Nigerian Army said these actions demonstrate its commitment and resolve to protect the lives and property of the citizenry.

“We urge the public to be cautious of misinformation and verify facts before drawing conclusions. We appreciate the cooperation and support of law-abiding members of the public in ensuring peace and safety at this critical moment,” the spokesperson added.