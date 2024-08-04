Akpabio’s Undignified Taunt: A Pattern of Disrespect

Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s recent comment during a Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) event in Rivers State, where he mocked protesters by saying, “Let us be there eating,” has sparked controversy. This remark, made on Tuesday before planned nationwide protests scheduled to commence on August 1, shows a troubling pattern of unpresidential conduct, one that critics argue undermines the gravity of public grievances and showcases a lack of empathy.

Akpabio’s taunt comes amid mounting public dissatisfaction with the economic hardships faced by Nigerians. His dismissive attitude comes at a time when tempers are yet to cool for his “nightclub” comment where he compared a female senator’s conduct in the Senate to that of a nightclub.

Historically, Akpabio has made several contentious remarks that have drawn criticism. As far back as 2013, he embarrassed party members by offering N1 million to each hungry PDP chairman, a gesture that was widely seen as insensitive. In the same month, he confessed to election rigging on live TV, which greatly tarnished his reputation at that time as it reinforced his disregard for ethical standards. Akpabio’s tenure as Niger Delta Affairs Minister also featured ungraceful comments, such as his accusation that lawmakers were corruptly benefiting from NDDC contracts. This outburst was later retracted, but not before damaging his credibility. And what about his infamous “what money cannot do, more money can do” statement and his ill-advised remark about sending money to senators for their recess?

Akpabio’s latest remarks, alongside his past comments, illustrate a consistent failure to exhibit the presidential grace and sensitivity expected of his position. His history of unguarded statements and dismissive attitudes towards serious issues is one reason critics label him as disrespectful and unserious, despite the fact that he ranks third in Nigeria as the Senate President.