Rising Star Mahriisah Blends Afro-Fusion with Soul, R&B in Anticipated Debut EP

In the ever-evolving world of music, few artists manage to carve a niche for themselves as quickly and distinctively as Mahriisah. Her unique blend of Afrobeats with elements of soul, R&B, reggae, and dancehall is capturing hearts and ears around the globe. As anticipation builds for her debut EP, we sat down with Mahriisah to delve into her journey, inspirations, and what fans can expect from her upcoming release.

Mahriisah’s musical journey began in a household rich with diverse sounds. “I grew up in a household where music was a constant presence,” she recalls. Influenced by her parents’ eclectic tastes, ranging from classic soul to traditional African rhythms, Mahriisah’s early exposure to various genres laid the foundation for her distinctive style. With a mother who was both a singer and her first vocal coach, Mahriisah’s path to music seemed almost predestined.

The decision to pursue music as a career was driven by a deep-seated desire to connect and resonate with people through her songs. “My inspiration came from watching my mom sing and the emotional power of music,” she explains. Influences from Afrobeats icons like Wande Coal, Burna Boy, and Wizkid, alongside legends such as Lauryn Hill and contemporary stars like SZA and Rihanna, have shaped her Afro-fusion sound.

Describing herself as an Afro-fusion artist, Mahriisah’s music stands out for its seamless integration of multiple genres. Her vocal texture and storytelling prowess further distinguish her. “What sets me apart is my ability to blend these sounds in each of my songs. My lyrics often reflect personal experiences,” she says, highlighting her commitment to authenticity in her music.

Mahriisah’s approach to creating music is both intuitive and meticulous. “My creative process typically starts with an idea or emotion I want to express,” she shares. From building a melody to writing fitting lyrics and collaborating with producers to refine the beat, Mahriisah’s process is immersive and dynamic, allowing her to experiment until the track feels just right.

Breaking into the highly competitive music industry has been Mahriisah’s most significant challenge. Yet, her perseverance and dedication to her craft have been unwavering. “I’m focused on the reason I’m doing this in the first place,” she asserts, embodying the resilience needed to succeed in the music world.

Fans eagerly await Mahriisah’s debut EP, a project she describes as a deeper dive into her personal experiences. Among the tracks is her new single “Sugar,” inspired by the sweetness and complexity of love in the digital age. “The idea was to create something that people can dance to but also relate to on an emotional level,” she explains.

Recording “Sugar” was a unique experience, marked by creative freedom and collaboration with producer Echo. “I felt like a producer myself because of ideas that kept rushing in my head,” Mahriisah recounts, highlighting the exhilarating studio atmosphere.

Looking ahead, Mahriisah dreams of collaborating with artists like Davido, Wizkid, and international stars such as Drake and SZA. Social media plays a crucial role in her interaction with fans and promotion of her music. Platforms like TikTok and Instagram have been instrumental in growing her fanbase and spreading her music.

One of the most rewarding moments of Mahriisah’s career was hearing her song on the radio for the first time and seeing young children passionately singing her lyrics. As she continues to rise, her upcoming EP promises to be a “life-changing piece of work” that will undoubtedly solidify her place in the global music scene.

In a world brimming with musical talent, Mahriisah’s authentic voice and unique sound are a breath of fresh air. With her debut EP on the horizon, she is poised to make a significant impact, not just in the Afrobeats genre, but across the global music landscape. Stay tuned—Mahriisah is just getting started.