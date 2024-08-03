RECTEM Rector, Stella Mofunanya, Initiates Changes in Christian Leadership

Mary Nnah

In a clarion call to transform the landscape of Christian ministry, the Rector of the Redeemer’s College Of Technology And Management (RECTEM), Pastor (Mrs.) Stella Mofunanya is spearheading a transformative wave that is set to leave an indelible mark on the Church and society at large. With unwavering passion and unrelenting zeal, she is inspiring a new generation of leaders to embrace creativity, innovation, and transformation.



At the Valedictory Service of Redeemer’s International Leadership Academy (RILA), held on Saturday at the RCCG, Olive Tree Parish , Banana Island, Lagos, Pastor Mofunanya delivered a innovative lecture, “Titled, “Creativity and Innovations in Transforming Christian Ministry in Contemporary Society”, which served as a catalyst for change, challenging the status quo and urging leaders to rethink their approach to ministry.



“The Church is at a crossroads,” she declared. “We can continue down the path of comfort and familiarity, or we can courageously step into the unknown, embracing the creativity and innovation that will propel us forward.”

With a focus on transformative leadership, Pastor Mofunanya is equipping leaders to tackle the complexities of modern society, from social justice to digital evangelism. “We must harness the power of creativity and innovation to reach new heights in ministry,” she emphasised.



“The status quo is no longer sufficient. We need to think outside the box, push boundaries, and explore new frontiers”, she said further.



RILA’s Rector, Pastor Banky Ladele, praised Pastor Mofunanya’s visionary leadership, saying, “Her call to action is a beacon of hope for the future of ministry. We are proud to partner with her in this transformative journey, equipping leaders to make a profound impact in every sphere of life.”

As the Christian community stands at the threshold of this transformative wave, Pastor Mofunanya’s words ring out: “We owe it to ourselves, our communities, and future generations to embrace this revolution in ministry. The time for transformative ministry is now. Let us rise to the challenge and create a brighter future for all.”