Osun Assembly Member Adewumi Adeyemi Calls for Federal Action Amid Nationwide Protests

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

Osun State House of Assembly member Adewumi Adeyemi, popularly known as Irekandu, has urged the federal government to take immediate action to address the pressing concerns driving the ongoing protests across Nigeria.

“The right to peacefully protest and express grievances is a cornerstone of our democracy, and these voices must be heard and respected,” Adeyemi said in a statement.

“These protests are also a call for accountability and action from all of us in government.”

Adeyemi acknowledged the widespread concerns about hunger, inflation, insecurity, unemployment, and other issues affecting many Nigerians.

“At the state level, under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun, we are committed to working together to explore and implement local solutions that can provide some relief to our communities.”

“The challenges of hunger, rising prices, security issues, and fuel subsidy removal are critical and demand urgent attention,” he said.

The lawmaker called on the federal government to implement measures to curb inflation, provide economic relief, strengthen security measures, and create job opportunities.

“I urge the Federal Government to take immediate and decisive action to address these pressing concerns,” he said.

Adeyemi also advised President Bola Tinubu to communicate directly and frequently with citizens, show genuine empathy, acknowledge the concerns, outline actions taken and planned, promote constructive dialogue, foster unity and cooperation, and be visible and accessible.

“By focusing on these key points, you can demonstrate leadership, build trust, and foster a sense of hope and collective action among the citizens,” Irekandu said to the President.

The lawmaker condemned any form of violence, looting, or destruction of property and emphasised the need for constructive dialogue and cooperation to find sustainable solutions.

“Let us work together to build a more secure, stable, and prosperous Nigeria for all,” he said.