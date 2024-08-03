NNPC as National Lifeline Under Mele Kyari   

Tunji Ojo





when you advocate for efficiency and positively impact society, you will always find individuals rallying behind you. Integrity and proficiency cultivate trust. When individuals consistently exhibit excellence, openness, ethical conduct, and proficiency in their duties, they garner the trust and admiration of those in their midst.

This trust serves as the cornerstone of robust, nurturing relationships, be it in personal life or the professional realm. People are naturally inclined towards those they can depend on, and they are more inclined to support and champion individuals whose skills they hold in high regard.

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, has demonstrated remarkable competence and formidable capabilities in the way he has positively transformed the fortunes of the company since assuming office on July 7, 2019, as the leader of the former NNPC.

This transition occurred during a crucial juncture not only for the organization but also for the entire Nigerian oil and gas sector, as well as the national economy. It was a tumultuous period marked by diminished production, escalating vandalism of oil pipelines, widespread oil theft, and a disheartened workforce within the organisation

He embraced a strategic framework for operations that was founded on four fundamental principles: Transparency, Accountability, and Performance Excellence. These core values played a pivotal role in signaling a significant shift towards improvement, a prophecy that was indeed fulfilled. His endeavors swiftly commenced the revitalisation of the NNPC, and following his appointment in 2021 as the chief executive officer of the revamped NNPCL by then President Muhammadu Buhari, these guiding principles became the cornerstone for the ongoing efforts to guide the company towards global excellence. Since assuming the role of NNPCL GCEO, the company’s performance under his leadership has been nothing short of remarkable. He has successfully navigated through challenges and obstacles that once seemed insurmountable, turning them around with finesse.

A significant aspect of his legacy will center on his endeavors and monumental progress in revamping the company’s fortunes and the entire oil and gas sector, particularly through his vigorous campaigns against the rampant theft of Nigeria’s oil by criminal syndicates and individuals. This situation had long hindered Nigeria from meeting its oil production targets. While this accomplishment is commendable, it represents only a fraction of the exceptional work he has undertaken. Kyari has adeptly leveraged his extensive experience and foresight to oversee the metamorphosis of the NNPCL into a more transparent, efficient, and lucrative entity.

Of course, every captivating narrative encounters challenges. The recent discrepancies between select private sector entities and regulatory bodies in the oil and gas industry appear to be one of those obstacles.

However, I am confident that these hurdles will not tarnish an otherwise impeccable track record of service to the nation. It comes as no surprise that loud voices of support are resonating from various quarters in favor of Mele Kyari amidst calls for his dismissal. These negative calls have been amplified by a statement attributed to the deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Phillip Agbese, who expressed the House’s readiness to demand the removal of the diligent and effective NNPCL leader due to the recent turmoil in the oil and gas sector.

Most recent among such expressions of solidarity is the pronouncement issued by the Coalition of Anioma Youths Stakeholders. The essence of the extensive press release by the Coalition revolves around their strong disapproval of the remarks made by Phillip Agbese, particularly his insinuation that the House of Representatives may advocate for the removal of Mele Kyari.

The coalition condemned Agbese’s assertions as reckless and deceptive, affirming that Kyari and the NNPC have indeed provided backing to private sector entities within the bounds of legal regulatory frameworks. The coalition took it further and questioned Agbese’s motives, noting his prior silence on legislative matters and accusing him of prioritizing personal interests.

They defended the efforts of Kyari thus far and his impacts in turning the fortunes of the company around in his time at the helm and urged the House leadership to caution Agbese to maintain neutrality and impartiality.

This articulate rebuttal by the Coalition of Anioma youth stakeholders is not unexpected, and further similar responses are anticipated due to the substantial positive impact of the work accomplished by the NNPCL leader thus far. Particularly noteworthy is his unwavering commitment to ensuring the company operates at an international standard, thereby preventing any individual from monopolising the oil and gas sector.

Kyari has consistently emphasized the necessity of adhering to due process in all endeavors, while unequivocally asserting that the establishment of private refineries is encouraged. However, he emphasises that the sale of crude oil must adhere to global norms, devoid of any semblance of corruption or favoritism.

One of Kyari’s most remarkable accomplishments during his tenure has been the introduction of measures to enhance transparency and accountability within the NNPCL. Under his guidance, the corporation released its audited financial statements for the first time in its history, establishing a new benchmark for openness in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. This initiative has been commended for cultivating increased trust and confidence among stakeholders, including the government, international investors, and the Nigerian public.

Kyari has orchestrated a remarkable financial transformation for the NNPCL. Under his stewardship, the corporation achieved a profit not seen in almost 44 years, garnering a net profit exceeding N200 billion in 2020. This exceptional feat is ascribed to prudent cost-cutting strategies, heightened operational efficacy, and a strategic emphasis on revenue-generating initiatives.

Throughout Kyari’s tenure, the NNPCL has undertaken numerous pivotal projects geared towards augmenting Nigeria’s oil and gas production capacity. These initiatives include the successful execution of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project, poised to elevate domestic gas utilization and bolster industrial expansion. Furthermore, Kyari has played a pivotal role in advancing the refurbishment of Nigeria’s refineries, with a keen focus on attaining self-sufficiency in refined petroleum products.

Kyari has also been a staunch advocate for industry reforms. He played a pivotal role in the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which seeks to revamp the regulatory framework governing Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. The PIA is anticipated to attract more investments, improve governance, and ensure a fairer distribution of resources. His exceptional leadership during the challenging COVID-19 pandemic is truly noteworthy. Furthermore, his recognition of the significance of community engagement is evident as Kyari has prioritised corporate social responsibility initiatives. Under his guidance, the NNPCL has initiated various projects aimed at enhancing the quality of life in oil-producing regions. These initiatives encompass educational programs, healthcare projects, and infrastructure development endeavors.

Looking forward, Kyari’s vision for the NNPCL appears to revolve around further diversifying Nigeria’s energy portfolio, with a specific focus on renewable energy and reducing the carbon footprint of the oil and gas industry. He has articulated a dedication to transforming the NNPCL into a globally competitive energy corporation that contributes to sustainable development. Mele Kyari’s tenure as GCEO of the NNPCL has been characterized by notable accomplishments in transparency, financial performance, project implementation, industry reforms, and community involvement. His leadership has not only revolutionized the organization but also positioned Nigeria’s oil and gas sector for a more sustainable and prosperous future. Consequently, he rightfully receives the widespread support he is garnering as he appears revitalized to continue the struggle against those aiming to monopolise and impoverish our collective resources.

Tunji Ojo writes from lagos.