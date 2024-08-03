  • Saturday, 3rd August, 2024

Niger Tornadoes Appoint Mohammed as Substantive Gaffer

Niger Tornadoes FC Minna has officially confirmed Majin Mohammed as the team’s Substantive Technical Adviser on a season-long contract. The appointment was formalized at a signing and unveiling ceremony held at the Niger Tornadoes Secretariat, Niger State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

In his address, Commissioner of Youth and Sports Development, Ibrahim Gulbin-Boka praised the management for thier decisive and timely decision towards ensuring the team’s safety last season and commended Majin Mohammed for his exceptional performance in rescuing the team from the drop, urging him to exceed expectations now that he is fully in charge of the team.

Chairman of the Niger Tornadoes Management Committee, Ibrahim Dada, highlighted Majin Mohammed’s impressive achievements as Acting Technical Adviser, notably guiding the team from 19th position to avoiding relegation. He emphasized that this success made Majin the ideal candidate for the substantive role.

He re-echoed the need for Mohammed to step up his game as only his performance can guarantee his stay on the job.

In an interview with journalists shortly after his unveiling, Mohammed, expressed his gratitude to the team’s management, his assistants, players, and entire staff for their support in making his appointment a reality.

