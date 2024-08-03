Football Development Can’t be Put in Hands of Government Alone, Says Ikpeba

Fidelis David in Akure





Former Super Eagles player and 1997 African Footballer of the Year, Victor Ikpeba, yesterday said football development in Nigeria must not be put in the hands of government alone.

Ikpeba, who stated this in Akure, the Ondo State capital at a news conference ahead of the finals of annual Akogun Football Competition holding in Oka-Akoko, Akoko South-West Local Government Area of the state, said he will continually do more to support grassroots football development as he was also a product of grassroots football.

The former 1994 African Cup of Nations winner, noted that apart from discovering talents from the competition, it will promote unity, love, peace and progress among the youths.

“It’s a privilege to be in Akure, I am here to support Akogun Gbenga Omole for what he has been doing, I think this is the sixth edition, I am also a product of grassroots football.

“Though I have stopped playing, I still get myself involved in football, I am still part of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) technical committee, so it’s our role to support grassroots football.

“So when I was contacted to be part of this programme, and I saw what Omole has been doing in the past six years, I was impressed and I think there is no better way to give back to the community and see how you can develop these young boys and girls.

“I know people love football in Ondo State, I decided to come and my teammates have been here before to support what he is doing. We are here to support him and it is a privilege to be in Akoko.

“I want to commend him and also appreciate the state governor, he saw us yesterday, I want to thank the people of Ondo State. It was peaceful when we got here yesterday,” the 1996 Olympics gold medalist said.

He said for his teammates to have graced the occasion in the past, showed that the competition was on the right track in discovering more talents for the country.

The organiser of the competition, Omole, said the competition has produced more talents for local teams and with about five already playing outside the country.

Omole said apart from discovering talents from the competition, it was also an idea to promote unity, love, peace and progress among the youths.

He said as a football lover, who had invested in football before he ventured into politics, he saw football as a way to execute youth empowerment programmes while also uniting them.

“Their presence and other soccer scouts has yielded results as we have had talented players exported to join clubs and teams outside the state. Football is a big business globally spinning over $4 Billion income in 2023 and it is projected to rise to $5.65 Billion by 2031, we want to be part of this.

“And with proper grooming, the talents discovered in this competition can be turned to stars and this will rub off on the thier families and communities,” he added.