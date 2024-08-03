Endbadgovernance: Shun Protest, Embrace Dialogue, Northern Senators Urge Youths

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Northern Senators Forum has urged the youths currently protesting the hardship in the country to leave the streets and embrace dialogue.

The federal lawmakers said dialogue is better than protests to avoid wanton destruction of property and loss of lives.

Chairman of the NSF, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua, gave the advice in a statement he issued on behalf of his colleagues in Abuja on Saturday.

The statement read, “I write to you today as the Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, with a deep sense of concern and hope for the future of our great nation.

“While it’s your democratic right to embark on a peaceful protest to press home your demands, it is equally important to recognize that most protests have ended up in violence.

“The current protests have resulted in the loss of lives and properties in some states, leading to the declaration of curfews.

“This was despite clarion calls by well-meaning Nigerians, including Islamic and Christian clergies advising you to look at other options to negotiate and engage with the government.

“Therefore, I wish to call on those who organised the nationwide protests to reflect on what happened on the first day of the protests”

Yar’adua noted that President Bola Tinubu was acutely aware of the challenges facing the nation and was working tirelessly to address them.

The NSF said, “He (Tinubu) has demonstrated his commitment to your welfare by increasing the minimum wage after engaging in constructive dialogue with the Nigeria Labour Congress.

“This is a significant achievement, and a testament to his willingness to listen and work collaboratively.

“In addition, the government has embarked on the Social Welfare Intervention Schemes like the cash transfer, consumer credit scheme, and N110 billion naira National Youth Investment Fund amongst others to reduce the economic hardships faced by Nigerians .

“Furthermore, this administration has made it possible for students from disadvantaged backgrounds to access loans and complete their university education. This is a groundbreaking initiative, unprecedented in our nation’s history.

“The President has also signed the North West and South East Development Commissions to bring development closer to the grassroot.

“Therefore, I urge you to give this government a chance to implement its policies and programs.

“It is only a year old, and we need to exercise more patience and allow the government to actualize its vision.

“Let us engage with the government on a round table, sharing our ideas and concerns. Together, we can build a brighter future for ourselves and generations to come.

“Remember, you are the future leaders of Nigeria, and it is your responsibility to shape the destiny of our nation. Let us do so with wisdom, patience, and understanding.May God guide your steps and actions.”