COO Metro Shelter Realty reflects on Brand’s Grand Opening in Lagos

Metro Shelter Realty (MSR) is set to mark a significant milestone with the grand opening of its Lagos head office. The event, designed as both a grand opening and a networking social event, aims to showcase MSR’s extensive portfolio of real estate products and services to clients and prospective investors.

Mr. Funsho Omojuyigbe, COO of Metro Shelter Realty, provided insight into the event’s main objectives. “It is a grand opening for our Lagos head office. It is a networking social event as well, to bring home our products and services to clients and prospective clients who are willing to invest in real estate,” he stated.

The theme of this year’s event, “Project Build Lagos,” is deeply rooted in the company’s overarching vision. “All our events have always been inspired by our company’s vision to see everyone as house owners,” Mr. Funsho explained. This ambitious project seeks to underscore MSR’s commitment to expanding homeownership opportunities.

With over 200 attendees expected, the event promises to draw the crème de la crème of society. “We are anticipating over 200 attendees, including some of the most notable figures in the community,” Mr. Funsho noted. Attendees will be treated to a variety of highlights, including a presentation of MSR’s newest projects and opportunities for substantial investment.

One of the standout sessions will be a meet-and-greet, designed to facilitate networking among notable members of society, business professionals, and potential clients. “This session will bring together influential members of the community for networking, allowing businessmen and women to close deals and build their clientele,” said Mr. Funsho.

Attendees can look forward to gaining a wealth of knowledge about MSR’s projects, including details about their strategic locations within Nigeria and international housing projects. “Participants will receive firsthand information about all our projects and their strategic locations, as well as our international housing initiatives,” Mr. Funsho emphasized.

Networking opportunities at the event are extensive, with various activities planned to foster connections among attendees. “The networking opportunities mapped out for the attendees are enormous,” he remarked.

A key feature of the event is the announcement of a significant collaboration with the Lagos State Government, which aims to build 10,000 housing units for residents. “With the collaboration of the Lagos state government, we are building 10,000 housing units for Lagos state residents,” Mr. Funsho confirmed.

MSR is also partnering with families to acquire hectares of land for estate and infrastructural development, highlighting the company’s dedication to broadening its impact. “We are also partnering with families in acquiring hectares/acres of land for estate and infrastructural development,” he added.

The broader goal of the event is to raise awareness of MSR’s presence in Lagos and their extensive reach across the southwest and parts of the southeast. “We are looking to spread awareness that we are now in Lagos, in the southwest and some parts of the southeast. We have something for everyone regardless of your bank account, monthly earnings, or profession,” Mr. Omojuyigbe stated.

In line with their mission, MSR is committed to making a significant social impact through the African Rescue Foundation, which provides shelter, healthcare, and educational facilities for the less privileged. “Through our scheme, we are adding value to humanity with our African Rescue Foundation scheme, providing shelter for the less privileged, healthcare facilities, old peoples’ homes, and educational provisions,” Mr. Omojuyigbe explained.

The event is not only about creating awareness but also about contributing to the reduction of the housing deficit in Nigeria and aiding economic growth. “This event would contribute to creating awareness that anyone could be a house owner, thereby decreasing the housing deficit in Nigeria and aiding the economic growth of the country,” Mr. Omojuyigbe concluded.

As MSR continues to expand, with operations in 11 states and plans to reach all 36 states in Nigeria, this grand opening marks a significant step forward in their mission to provide housing solutions for all.