BigzIQ Poised to Make Waves with ‘On Code’

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Big Ten Records is thrilled to unveil Ziqcode EP and the music video for “On Code” by their talented artiste, BigzIQ. Born Miracle Aina Simileoluwa Isaac, BigzIQ is poised to make waves in the music industry with his unique sound and infectious energy.

Growing up in Ilorin, in his home State, Kwara, Nigeria, BigzIQ discovered his passion for music early. His involvement in his church’s youth choir helped him hone his skills and develop a deep connection to music.

By 2018, he began writing his own songs, further cementing his dedication to his craft. BigzIQ’s debut single, “ON CODE,” was officially launched in 2024 and has quickly gained traction.

The song showcases his distinctive blend of traditional African rhythms with modern beats, following his debut EP title “ziqcode” a six track project showcasing his diversity.

All songs produced by the talented young producer Greamar, have been gaining significant traction since release a few weeks ago, and amassing over 1,000,000 plays on streaming platforms and counting.

With its infectious rhythm and catchy hooks, “On Code” has solidified BigzIQ as an artist to watch. The official music video for “On Code,” directed by the renowned African Director Pink, promises to captivate audiences worldwide.

The video takes viewers on a journey that vividly interprets the song while offering a sneak peek into how BigzIQ plans to showcase his craft and talent.

“We are thrilled to bring this music video to BigzIQ’s fans,” says Ewaen Ediae, BigzIQ’s manager. “This video represents a new chapter in his career, and we are excited to share his vision and creativity with a wider audience.”