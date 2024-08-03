At 12-year-old, Makayla Malaka an Emerging Super Star

Tosin Clegg

Barely a few weeks ago, young rising star, Makayla dropped her 5th studio album titled ‘Twelve’ and the 10-track all-rap album includes some major hit singles such as ‘Watch Out’, ‘Bounce’, ‘Hard Work Pays’, and ‘I Don Try.’ Exactly a month after the release date she held a concert last weekend, 27th of July 2024 at the prestigious, Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos were she performed all of the songs on her just released album.

The moment she came on stage at the concert held last weekend she got the audience captivated as she seamlessly transitioned from her chart-topping hit single, ‘I’m Not a Morning Person’ to new and exciting tracks off her latest album. She delivered each song with passion and a usual energy which had her guest mesmerized illustrating her incredible range and depth. The blend of her fans favourite and the new releases left an unforgettable experience with many who attended.

Makayla Malaka in Concert was a vibrant celebration of young talents with an impressive line up of kid stars such as the delightful performance of the Ugandan Internet sensation, Rango Tenge Tenge and the energetic, Ghetto Kids. Temitayo Abodunrin, a talented saxophonist wowed many with her soulful melodies while Star Kids showed some impressive vocal abilities. Topping it up with humor, Emmanuella and Sister Stella served hilarious performance that had everyone cracked up. The concert wrapped up as a testament to the talents of these young and rising super stars.

As she continues to redefine the boundaries of being a young rapper, she expressed her gratitude post-concert starting, “I’m super excited about the outcome and I couldn’t have done it without God, my parents, my manager, the production team as well as every performer that graced the event.”