Aftermath of Violent Protests: Governor Inuwa Inspects Damaged Infrastructure,  Facilities in Gombe

.Directs SEMA to assess level of destruction, assures of government’s support

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, yesterday, toured some damaged facilities to assess the level of destruction caused by the violent protests in Gombe metropolis.

Speaking at the Gombe Main Market, Governor Inuwa expressed concern over the extensive damage inflicted on both public and private property while assuring the people of the government’s commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the state.

According to him, “I have gone round to personally assess the extensive damage caused by the violent protest. From what I have seen, the destruction is enormous. Not just public facilities, businesses were also affected”, the Governor lamented.

He emphasised the importance of preserving peace in Gombe, a state known for its stability.

“Gombe is known for its peace, and we must preserve it. We cannot allow actions that threaten our stability. We have no state other than Gombe. We understand that there are challenges and hardships in the land, but we must not resort to violence and destruction of our state to express our feelings or concerns.”

“Let me make it clear: we are not against peaceful protest. We know that democracy and our laws grant the right to express oneself, but yesterday’s event contradicted democratic principles and violated the law. We are ready to support any peaceful demonstration, and the police are ready to give protesters the maximum protection to exercise their constitutional rights once they follow the laid down rules. What we cannot allow, let me re-emphasize, is the breakdown of law and order,” the governor added.

The governor further urged residents to resume their economic and social activities assuring them of safety.

“I urge everyone to resume their daily activities; farmers should return to their farms and business owners should reopen their shops. No one should panic. We assure you of safety and security.”

He stated that he chose not to impose a curfew in the face of the violent protest to avoid subjecting people to further hardship given the current situation.

The governor commended the swift response and professionalism displayed by the security agencies in containing the situation, saying “We commend the security agencies for the efforts they put in tackling the escalation of the violence. Their prompt action played a crucial role in preventing further chaos and restoring order.”

Locations visited by the governor included the Gombe State Bureau of Public Service Reforms, the famous Bima Lodge, Kumbiya-Kumbiya Primary Healthcare Centre, Blue Jay Motor Park– a commercial motor company where six Sienna vehicles were destroyed, and Gombe Main Market where he engaged with business owners, offering words of consolation for the losses incurred.

To ensure that those whose property were damaged receive adequate support, the governor directed the the Ministry of Works, Transport and Housing and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the damages, with a view to providing support.