After Successful Show in Abuja, Real Warri Pikin Targets Global Audience

Tosin Clegg

After a successful event in July, RWP Entertainment Nigeria, the brains behind Real Warri Pikin’s “Unapologetically Me” has announced plans to take the comedic experience global, with upcoming events planned for the UK, US, and Canada.

The just concluded event was held on 28th of July 2024, at the prestigious Thisday Dome in Abuja and it recorded huge success.

Following a promise made on her social media page prior to the event, she delivered an experience she coined “Comedygasm” to her guests.

The audience was captivated by a night filled with side-splitting laughter and exceptional music, leaving them thoroughly entertained and satisfied. With a record breaking 3,000 guests who bought tickets which varied from Regular, VIP, Premium and Executive options it was indeed a resounding success and a testament to her commitment and resilience made towards the show.

The night featured stellar performances from comedians such as Funny Timo, MC Royal, Zigabella, Freemouth, and MC Yanis. Crowning the day, super star acts, Peruzzi and Reekado Banks treated her guests to a captivating performance which added extra layers of excitement ensuring the event was a memorable blend of music and comedy.

Ace Comedian, AY and other public figures including Seyi Vodi, Temisan, Ivie Okujaye and many more came out to support the comedienne as their presence added a touch of glamour as well as star power to the event detailing the camaraderie in the industry.

The event success was further bolstered by the support of top-tier brands such as Air Peace, Maltina, Goldberg, Fidelity Bank, Lisa Suites among others.