ActionAid Nigeria, NGO Demand Immediate Action from President

Michael Olugbode and Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

ActionAid Nigeria has called on President Bola Tinubu as a matter of urgency to immediately address the nation on the ongoing protests against bad governance.

Also yesterday, the Building Blocks for Peace Foundation called on Tinubu to address demands made by citizens.

Executive Director, Rafiu Lawal who made the call yesterday in a statement, said this has become necessary, adding that a clampdown on protesters will only worsen insecurity.



ActionAid Nigeria stated that the organisation stands with the courageous Nigerians taking to the streets in the #EndBadGovernance protests.

“The demands for pro-poor policies are not just valid; they are urgent and necessary. Inflation is crippling livelihoods, and some of the government’s current spending priorities are out of touch with the harsh realities faced by millions of Nigerians.



“In the face of widespread protests and rising public discontent, it would be disheartening for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to remain in the background, sending spokespersons to address the nation on his behalf.

“The President must immediately address the nation, acknowledge the grievances and concerns driving the #EndBadGovernance protests, and provide a detailed plan, complete with clear, time-bound actions, to address bad governance and adopt pro-poor policies that can alleviate the severe economic hardships currently being faced.”



ActionAid added that: “The recent court rulings restricting protests to specific locations such as the National Stadium in FCT, Peace Park and Freedom Park in Lagos, and Metropolitan Square in Kwara leave much to be desired and set a dangerous precedent that could curtail citizens’ rights to free expression.”

The statement added that: “ActionAid Nigeria’s situation room has observed alarming incidents of unprovoked police violence in Abuja, Lagos and some other locations. In these cities, tear gas was used against peaceful protesters without provocation, violating their rights and escalating tensions unnecessarily. This brutality is in stark contrast to the commendable actions of some police officers who have protected protesters and maintained peace in certain locations. However, the instances of violence cannot be ignored or excused, especially as about twenty people have been killed across various protest locations in Nigeria.

Also, Executive Director, Building Blocks for Peace Foundation, Lawal, while condemning in its entirety the tactics and handling of the ongoing national protests over bad governance and the negative effects of government’s economic policies, said if the concerns of protesters are addressed, it would not only bring peace and security but ultimately lead to prosperity for all Nigerians.

He therefore called on all citizens, young and old, to continue to exercise their fundamental human rights to assembly in a peaceful and non-violent manner.

“We are deeply concerned by the various attempts of the government to clamp down, infiltrate protesters, securitize young people and their genuine concerns over the untold hardships meted on citizens of Nigeria.

“We, therefore, warn that closing the democratic space and arena of participation for peaceful protests and demonstrations may force the aggrieved to seek other clandestine means of expressing their grievances which may jeopardize the already fragile stability and peace that Nigeria enjoys and reverse all seeds of peace planted in recent years by all peace actors.

“The ongoing national protest is borne out of the violence of neglect and exclusion that young people have been living with for years which has exacerbated under this current administration with the rising cost of basic amenities such as food, fuel, electricity and lingering insecurity.

“We salute the patriotism, doggedness, courage and resilience of the Nigerian youths for choosing non violent approaches to express their grievances as guaranteed by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria despite all the threats from government to frustrate them.

“We appeal to all security agencies to avoid confrontation with protesters but rather offer protection as required by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the country’s National Action Plan on Youth, Peace and Security adopted in 2021” it said.