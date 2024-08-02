Protests Turn Violent as 16 Die in Borno, 6 in Niger on Day One

*South largely peaceful

*Tinubu meets Wike on FCT situation report

*Looting dents exercise*Kano, Borno, Yobe declare curfew

*How Sanwo-Olu’s last minute broadcast saved day in Lagos

*NBA offers free legal support to protesters

*IG tasks officers on professionalism, threatens to deal with peddlers of fake news

*We’ll remain on the streets until FG yields to our demands, protests organisers declare, CPPE calls for suspension of action

Our Reporters

The fears and concerns of the Nigerian leadership and stakeholders alike, have been confirmed as day one of the planned nationwide hardship protests, yesterday, turned violent in most parts of the north , claiming 16 lives in a Borno suicide bomber attack and six in Niger state. The exercise was characterised by looting and confrontation with security operatives.

But as if yielding to regional scripts, the exercise, was largely peaceful in the Southern part of Nigeria, where the Niger Delta, had earlier elected to opt out of the protest for reason that its interests were not clearly factored into reckoning.



However, while the situation in the northern Nigeria had forced the governments of Kano, Borno and Yobe States to declare curfew as part of measures to contain the monstrous situation the protests had birthed, President Bola Tinubu, in another breath, met with the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, for what was considered a situation report on Abuja and environs.

Interestingly, for Lagos, the commercial nerve centre of the country, the last minute engagement by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, where he explained the futile efforts of traveling the route of protests, was believed to have contributed to the factors that saved the state from disaster, even though some protesters flouted court orders and held rallies at undesignated places.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has announced the establishment of pro bono legal support services for protesters amid ongoing nationwide demonstrations.

At the. same time, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has reiterated the importance of maintaining a high level of alertness and professionalism within the force, saying the safety and security of the nation depended on the vigilance, gallantry, and readiness of officers in the Police and other security agencies.



This was as the Leadership of the organised Civil Society under the umbrella of United Action Front of Civil Society (UAFCS), rising from a major assessment meeting of its Situation Room, has said it was compelled to make a review of the protests.

It believed that the protests had achieved 50 per cent of its goal, and therefore, called on government to invite them for a dialogue

In a statement by Olawale Okunniyi , the Head, Coordinating Secretariat of United Action Front of Civil Society, the CSOs said the need for a review was due to the plea by the lead Solicitor of the initiators of the Nationwide Citizens’ Protests, Mr Ebun Adegboruwa, SAN, that the plan for the protest should be reviewed since it had already achieved its essential purpose before commencement

“Our profound X-ray of the nationwide protests vis-a-vis the strong appeal by the lawyer of the organisers and the emergency responses of government to the planned protests at our situation room this morning essentially agrees with the submission of Mr Ebun Adegboruwa, SAN.

“That with the sharp responses to the nationwide citizens’ protests by various levels of government nationwide coupled with the numerous promises and panicky steps taken by government at all levels as well as government frantic appeals to citizens for time and restraint, the protest in our sincere view has already achieved fifty percent of its purpose.

“The concern of most leaders of the organised Civil Society is the long-standing history of government treachery and unreliability as touching its promises to citizens and peoples of Nigeria.



“This trust deficit between government and citizens in Nigeria is self-inflicted by government officials notorious for abandoning and ditching promises and commitments made to the people without scruples or batting an eye lid.

“This is why the organisers of this protest would like to stay out on the streets of Nigeria until government yields to their demands and starts implementing them.

“Therefore, in the light of this grave concern about the reputation of government that we call on the federal government and governments at all other levels of Nigeria that if they are indeed serious and sincere about their various promises and pleas towards averting the Citizens’ Action, to immediately identify, invite and engage leaders and organisers of the nationwide mass protests to negotiate citizens demands and the implementation of agreements reached during the negotiations so as to enable protesters reduce the days of the nationwide protests as requested by Mr Ebun Adegboruwa SAN.”

This, nonetheless, situation reports on the outcome of the protests, are provided below across the country.

The FCT, Abuja

In Abuja, the seat of power, President Bola Tinubu met with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, in his office at about 4pm.

While the exact purpose of Wike’s visit was not made public, it came in the wake of ongoing protests in the nation’s capital.

The FCT witnessed protests in some parts including around the Central Area, particularly the vicinities of the Eagle Square, where protesters defied warnings from security agencies to vacate the area.

The protest, however, took a dangerous turn when one of the protesters was gunned down by security agents in Kubwa, a satellite town in Abuja. Also soldiers shot one protester in Nyanyan.

Abuja was yesterday held by its jugular after large number of protesters marched against economic hardship, clashed with security agencies and shut down the major highways in the nation’s capital.



Soldiers had to intervene by unblocking the Kaduna-Abuja road after protesters blocked the road at Gwagwalada and obstructed the flow of traffic to the southern and northern parts of the country.

Bonfire was set up at several intersections of the road at Ado, New Nyanyan, One Man Village, Mararaba and Karu Bridge, impeding the free flow of traffic and leaving many commuters stranded. Scores of travellers spent several hours before getting to their destinations.

Wike later urged those protesting to embrace dialogue, saying government was ready to listen to them and also walk them through some governance issues that they might not have been privy to.

He made the appeal while presenting staff of office to the four newly appointed graded FCT chiefs of Karu, Kwali, Pai and Yaba.

The minister urged the protesters to resist those who wanted to destroy the nation, warning that the destruction of the FCT would have dire consequences on the entire country.



But the minister has implicated an unnamed serving senator as a collaborator in the protest.

He said the senator invited some security agencies to lead some of them to go and provide food for the protesters.

Wike said the action of the minister amounted to “sponsorship”, adding at the appropriate time security agencies will up invite the senator to explain her role in the protest.

“Now we also have intelligence that a senator had to invite some security agencies to lead some of them to go and provide food for the protesters. That is sponsorship. A senator providing food for protesters.

“At the appropriate time security agencies will invite the senator and find out how you will be sponsoring this kind of thing against the government of the day,” Wike said.



Yet, the Police in Abuja fired several tear gas to prevent the protesters from gaining entry into the Eagles Square.

The protesters in their numbers had shunned an order by the Federal Capital Territory, which restricted them to the MKO Stadium in the city.

Justice Sylvanus Orji gave the order on Wednesday while delivering a ruling in an ex-parte application brought before him by Wike.

But contrary to reports, the FCT Police Command, said it was not the police division that was burnt, but the police container compartment at Nyanya checkpoint.

A statement by the Command’s Spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, explained that the attempt to vandalise the Tipper Garage Police post by four suspects, Mathias Jude 29 ‘m’ of Nyanya Area D, Mohammad Ahmed 23, Abba Jibril 18 and Mohammad Haruna 18, was also foiled and the identified suspects arrested.

Commissioner of Police in FCT, Benneth Igweh, while acknowledging the right of residents to protest, frowned at destruction of public or police infrastructure.

Yet, it took the intervention by the patrol team of the Nigerian military, contingent of Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), in collaboration with local vigilante group to dispel unruly hoodlums, who hijacked the protest in Mararaba, a border town, close to the federal capital territory.

Lagos State

Lagos held a largely peaceful protest as most residents stayed indoors, while business premises were under lock and keys. Markets in Ketu, Ojota, Mile 12, Maryland, Iyana Ipaja, Agege, Ogba, and Ikeja were also closed.

Protesters were sighted on the streets. The protest, led by about a thousand youths under the Ikeja flyover bridge, featured chants and solidarity songs criticising the country’s economic hardships.

THISDAY observed that the protesters marched from Underbridge at Awolowo Way chanting anti-government song. Some of their placards read: ‘Reverse the bad policies,’ ‘the masses are suffering,’ ‘there is hunger in the land,’ among others.

However, in Ojota, a team of police and military personnel, including an armored tank, was stationed near the protest site, observing from a distance. Despite their presence, protesters avoided entering Gani Fawehinmi Park, fearing potential set-up by the authorities.



The ‘End Bad Governance’ rally was also held at Ketu where dozens lambasted the government for the economic situation of the people.

Curiously, pro-government demonstration was also held in Alausa, Ikeja. At the Road adjoining the State Secretariat and House of Assembly, protesters converged in their large numbers. They were seen praying for the good of the nation and the citizenry.

Unfortunately, attempts to leverage the Lekki tollgate sentiments failed as it witnessed a low turnout.

The Lekki Toll Gate was instead dominated by a significant deployment of police and military forces. Armoured vehicles and barricades were strategically positioned, creating an atmosphere of heightened vigilance.



In all the leadership of Sanwo-Olu has been commended for the peace that was witnessed in the state after he came out to address the state the night before and justified why protest was not an option.

The government said it has watched closely the protest in some parts of the state and put it on record, the peaceful conduct of Lagosians.

Sanwo-Olu said, “We have also noticed the slowdown of business in some parts of the State, perhaps because of the fear that hooligans and architects of anarchy might force their evil design on us all and endanger our harmony.

“Thankfully, that did not happen. To a large extent, Lagosians have chosen to embrace peace and shun the path of destruction while expressing their views and constitutional right to protest.

“The message of the protest – hunger in the land – has also been well noted. It is, however, important to reiterate the fact that the Federal Government is taking steps to reverse the situation.”

Kano State

Kano was ravaged by looters and hoodlums, leaving many malls, shops and government buildings looted and burnt, a few hours after the commencement of the hunger protest in the state. Most of the hoodlums involved were young urchins brandishing local weapons attacking shops, malls stores, government buildings, and setting bonfire on the roads.

The widespread looting soon escalated with some of the looters attacking a house and stores adjacent the Government House, where they catered away foodstuffs and properties worth billions of Naira.

Some of the hoodlums, launched attack on the Kano printing press, and office of the Digital Industrial Park of National Communications, Commission (NCC), located at the Audu Bako Secretariat.

Places like Baraka store along Lodge road, Rufaida, Yogurt in Kabuga, Haramain in Sokoto road, some shops and stores along Zaria and zoo roads were among the places looted.



Most of the thieves were seen carrying bags of rice, spaghetti, bags of flower, office furniture, air conditioners, cooking oil, refrigerators computers, metal signboards doors and windows.

A bus belonging to the Channels television carrying some journalists was attacked by the hoodlums along Sokoto road in the metropolis. The attackers used clubs, machetes and smashed the windows of the bus, while some of the occupants were showered with the sprinkles of the glasses.

It was against this development that the Kano State Government imposed 24-hour curfew in response to the breakdown of law and order in the State.

Governor Abba Yusuf, who announced the curfew, said it was with immediate effect.

He regretted how the peaceful demonstration was hijacked by thugs and hoodlums, who embarked on looting of business premises, government properties and maiming of innocent citizens.



He said, such miscreants have become persistent in wanton destructions of private and public properties aided by enemies of the state, who have been reported to the security agencies few days back.

At the same time, Yusuf received written grievances from the leaders of the protesters at Government House. He expressed his appreciation for how they conducted themselves.

Yusuf assured the leaders that he would promptly lead a powerful delegation from the state to present the grievances of the people to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, pending the Presidency’s response.



Meanwhile, the Kano State Police Command, has apprehended some criminals, who exploited the protests as a cover for their malicious activities.

A press statement by the Command’s Spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna, said the thugs engaged in acts of violence, destruction, looting, and causing harm to innocent civilians resulting in the damage of public and private properties.

He said in a swift response to these criminal activities, a total of two hundred and sixty-nine (269) suspects responsible for destructions, looting, and instigating chaos under the guise of the nationwide protest were arrested.

“We recovered many Jerricans of 25 Litres of Groundnut Oil, a large quantity of Stationeries, Foodstuffs, and other valuable properties.

“The suspects are currently cooling their feet at the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and would be charged in court upon completion of the investigation.”



Borno State

Just like Kano, the Borno State Government yesterday also announced an immediate 24-hour curfew across the state in response to the tragic detonation of an improvised explosive device in Kawori Market, Konduga area of Borno State yesterday, killing 16 people.

The explosion suspected to be carried out by a Boko Haram suicide bomber resulted in the deaths of 16 individuals and critical injuries to several others.

Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Nahum Kenneth Daso, disclosed this in a press release titled: ‘Imposition of Curfew’.

The statement noted that the bomb explosion prompted Governor Babagana Zulum to consult with top security officials before implementing this measure, aimed at restoring law and order and ensuring public safety.



Also, a statement by the Special Adviser to Yobe State Governor, Brig. Gen. Dahiru Abdussallam read: “Yobe State Government has considered the security situation in Potiskum, Gashua, and Nguru towns where some hoodlums are taking advantage of the protest to vandalise and loot government and private properties.

“In view of the above, therefore, the state government has imposed a 24 hour curfew in Potiskum, Gashua and Nguru. The public is hereby advised to abide by the curfew order and stay at home for peace to reign in these areas and the state at large.

“The Security Agencies have been directed to ensure enforcement and full compliance of the curfew order.”

Benue State

Uneasy calm pervaded many streets in Makurdi, Benue State and other parts of the state as the first day of protest against bad governance began across the country. Major roads were deserted even though some motorist were seen moving around.

At the Federal and State Secretariats, civil servants were seen going about there jobs

At Benue Links, Duku, New Nyanya, Pleasure Travels and Yaman parks, activities were ongoing as passengers were boarding vehicles to various destinations in the North and Southern parts of the country

While security forces stationed their vehicles at strategic points for any eventuality, others were seen patrolling the streets, especially in areas like Wadata.



Meanwhile, Governor Hyacinth Alia has sent his warm appreciation to the people of Benue, for heeding his words not to join the nationwide protest.

The governor praised the organised labour, trade unions, civil society organisations, the youth and other groups in the state for keeping to their word not to participate in the protest.

He said the decision of the people to shelve the protest in the state demonstrated their firm belief in the policies of the APC-led administration in the country, saying it was an indication that the people were willing to give the government more time to improve on their welfare.

South East States

The Apex pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday, took an inventory of its political stewardship, and further affirmed its support for the President Bola Tinubu administration.

It also expressed its ‘profound gratitude’ to the Igbo both at home and in the Diaspora, for the “unwavering commitment to the decision to boycott the nationwide protests.”

In a statement by its Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Ohanaeze said, “We, the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, wish to express our profound gratitude to all Igbos at home and in the diaspora for their unwavering commitment to the decision to boycott the nationwide protests.

“The South-east region has shown remarkable unity and resilience in standing against external pressures and manipulations aimed at using the Igbo as sacrificial lambs for selfish political agenda.



“The South-east’s total compliance with the directive to abstain from the protests is a testament to the newfound sense of unity and determination among Ndigbo to put an end to the systematic manipulation and exploitation by certain unpatriotic elements and privileged elite.”

This, in. Enugu State, residents did not take part in the protest. But markets and streets within the Enugu Metropolis were not as busy as they used to be as many residents stayed indoors for fear that the protest, if it held, might turn violent.

Shops were locks even as there was limited vehicle movement. There was no gathering suggestive of protest observed anywhere as at the time of report.

Also, in Imo State, the protest was observed as sit-at-home. Owerri and its suburbs were completely deserted without any form of movement as people refused to step outdoors



But heavy security presence either as patrol teams or checkpoints were observed in and around the state capital.

All business premises including markets, commercial banks, filling stations, motor parks, hotels, and shops in the streets of Owerri were closed down. There was no vehicular movement either of private or commercial types

Ebonyi State residents also boycotted the protest in all parts of the state. THISDAY, after going round some parts of the state, noted that though some shops were shutdown, there was no incident of protest in the state.

There were also human and vehicular movements in the major streets of the capital city and all major markets had full business activities.

Abakaliki, the capital, witnessed the presence of security agencies at major designated junctions while some other security operatives were patrolling from one place to the other.

Businesses in parts of Anambra State were closed as a result of fear of violence arising from the protest.

Though there was no gathering of people for a physical protest, shops, markets banks, schools and other public institutions were all closed.

THISDAY reported that streets of Awka, Onitsha and Nnewi were also deserted, just as the roads were devoid of vehicular movements.

The Dr Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka which also served as rallying point for protesters was deserted, too.



Similarly, in Abia, the protest did not hold as no group took to the streets as directed by the organisers. Instead, residents of the state opted to stay at home and observed the unfolding events in other parts of the country.

The streets were empty and most shops at the city centre were closed for the fear of the unknown. But in the inner parts of the city shop owners were doing their businesses.

In fact, day one of the hunger strike was observed like the Monday sit-at-home and not as a national day of rage.

Banks, as it has become customary at any hint of protest, closed their gates and doors to customers.

The situation was the same in Aba, the commercial hub of the state, which is also the hotbed of the state in protests and demonstration of anger against governments.

However, after the initial wait and see attitude in the morning hours, the streets of Umuahia and Aba came alive later in the afternoon.

Delta State

There was partial compliance in Delta South Senatorial District of Delta State as people went about their normal businesses without any harassment.

Except in Warri, Effurun and environment where there was no iota of any protest, same cannot be said of Ughelli, Sapele and Abraka where pockets of protests erupted at about 1 pm with bonfires on major roads within the towns.

In Warri, residents shunned the much anticipated protest and went about their legitimate businesses. Shops were opened for businesses, private and commercial vehicles where also on the roads while people moved freely from one place to the other.

Heavily armed security agents were stationed at the popular Effurun roundabout slated as venue for protest to forestall possible breakdown of law and order.

Security operatives were also stationed at Enerhen junction, Airport junction, Jakpa junction, PTI Junction, DSC Roundabout and the Estate Roundabout and others.

Warri Area Commander of the Nigeria Police, Graham Imade, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), told Journalists at the Effurun Roundabout, that his personnel were deployed to ensure a peaceful protest and to boost the confidence of the people.

Bauchi State

In Bauchi, hundreds of youths gathered in front of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Memorial Stadium (ATBS) close to the Wunti Gate entrance to Bauchi metropolis to join the nationwide protest.

The youths who displayed placards with different inscriptions, calling for reversal of the fuel subsidy, availability of food, reduction in school fees among other demands, matched from Kobi football field to the point of gathering.

THISDAY monitored the protest in the state capital and observed that they (protesters) were fully protected by a team of security personnel comprising Police, NSCDC, Soldiers and other uniformed and plain cloth security personnel.

Meanwhile, one of the leading CSOs in the forefront of the protest, Northern Agenda for Good Governance & Allied Groups, has called out its members to withdraw from the protest with immediate effect.

Announcing the decision to withdraw its members from the protest, Comrade Hashim Bala Pali, Deputy National Coordinator stated that hoodlums, irate youths and disgruntled elements have hijacked the peaceful protest turning it into violence and looting spree.

Briefing journalists at the NUJ Press Center, he stressed that the decision to cancel the peaceful protest in Bauchi became necessary in order to save lives and properties of citizens.

Niger State

Six protesters were reportedly shot dead, with many others sustaining injuries in the ongoing hardship protest in Suleja, Niger State.

The victims were reportedly killed while security operatives were struggling to dislodge a group of protesters who mounted a barricade on a section of the Abuja-Kaduna highway, trapping motorists for several hours.

An uproar occurred after the arrival of the reinforcement team, which was sent to restore sanity to the area.

A resident of Hassan Dalatu Road, Suleja, identified as Yahaya Nda Isah, was reportedly hit by a stray bullet while on his bike in front of the Suleja Police ‘A’ division, where protesters had assembled.

A nephew of the deceased who spoke with Daily Trust said his uncle was on his bike without joining the ongoing protest when the bullet fired to disperse the protesters hit him on his chest, and he died on the spot.



Another victim identified as Mallam Abu also died on the spot with three other people shot at the same scene while 2 others were shot at the Suleja Junction on Abuja-Kaduna road.

Spokesperson of the Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said some hoodlums attempted to set the Tafa LGA ablaze, but security operatives dispersed them.

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa, has appealed to Nigerians currently protesting the economic hardship in the country to sheath their sword and embrace peace in the interest of the country.

Musa, who is representing Niger East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, made the appeal in a statement.

He specifically urged elder statesmen, traditional and religious leaders to open channels of communications with the youths on how to achieve good governance through peaceful and meaningful dialogue.

Adamawa State

Adamawa protesters joined others to protest against bad governance and hardship bedeviling the country. Unfortunately for them, they found themselves competing for prominence with groups canvassing support for the policies and leadership style of President Tinubu.

The anti-government hardship protesters began their protest March at the Police Roundabout in Yola at about 9am and mostly demanding return of fuel subsidy and taming of inflation, pro-government groups gathered at the Ribadu Square

However, the pro-government protesters were seen speaking against the hardship protesters and urging Nigerian to be patient and give Tinubu’s pro-masses programmes time to begin to yield fruits.



There was a mild commotion at the Ribadu Square about 11 am when a lone protester emerged there carrying a placard calling for return of fuel subsidy.

As the message of his placard ran contrary to what the pro-government people at Ribadu Square were preaching, they swooped around ‘the intruder’ and forced him out of the place.

The pro-government campaigners had gathered early at the Ribadu Square, restricting the anti-government protesters at the Police Roundabout where they waved placards proclaiming their demands: ‘Bring back Fuel Subsidy’, ‘Let fuel sell at most N200 per litre’, ‘Government is Service, not Self-service’, ‘End High Inflation, End Hunger,’ among others.

A spokesman of the protesters, Ibrahim Waziri, a former member of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, emphasised need for government to return fuel subsidy.

Another protest leader, Danladi Jonah, holding a placard reading, ‘End Insecurity, Bring back fuel subsidy, Reduce electricity tariffs,’ said government needed to be awakened to the prevailing acute insecurity and inflation throughout the country.

Taraba State

Youths and children marched through some streets of Jalingo, Taraba State capital to participate in the protest.

This was in spite of several efforts by Governor Agbu Kefas and other stakeholders including former governors of the state and the Minister of State for Steel Development, Alhaji Uba Maigari, to prevent the youths from joining the protest.

The youths, mainly children of less than 15 years marched through major streets of Jalingo carrying different placards calling government’s attention to the prevailing hunger in the country and calling for the restoration of fuel subsidy.



Security operatives were however stationed at different junctions in the town to prevent breakdown of law and order and looting of shops and properties.

At the government house in Jalingo, they were addressed by the governor who asked them to select 20 people among them to have a conversation with the governor.

THISDAY gathered that the governor pleaded with them to shelve the protest action and promised to distribute rice and other food items to them to assuage their anger.

The protest however grounded business activities within the metropolis as many shops remain closed while only a few commercial tricycles were operational as many people remained indoors.



Kaduna State

It was obvious that the nationwide protest was going to turn violent in Kaduna State as the protesters attempted to force themselves into Government House. They also attempted to block major roads leading to the Government House.

The protest eventually turned violent when demonstrators started burning tires and throwing stones in an attempt to force their way into the Government House.



Security operatives, too, responded immediately, shooting cannisters of teargas to dispersed them.

Angered by the action of security personnel, the protesters resorted to vandalising Governor Uba Sani’s bill board and traffic light as they flee Sokoto Road where the Government House was located. The protesters were mainly youths and underaged children

They sang anti-government slogans and carried placards, demanding the reintroduction of fuel subsidy and good governance.

Before they moved to the Government House, the protesters held a rowdy procession from the NEPA roundabout along Ahmadu Bello Way, to the Leventis displaying placards with various inscriptions. They also chanted anti- government slogans, saying unprintable things about President Bola Tinubu.



Meanwhile, as the protest became more violent, a policeman was shot by protesters. One person was also reportedly killed, but it could not be confirmed.

Chief of Staff to Governor, Sani Kila, said the police man was taken to the Nigeria Army Referral Hospital, opposite the Government House. Kila also dismissed reports that a 24-hour curfew was imposed by the state government, saying the story is fake.

But Mansir Hassan the spokesperson of the Kaduna state police command said 25 suspected hoodlums had been arrested.

Oyo State

Members of various Coalition of Civil Societies organisations and groups in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, joined their counterparts all over the country to protest against widespread hunger and scarcity of essential commodities.

One of the protests started in front of the University of Ibadan, while another one started at Iwo Road.

Another protest started at Mokola Roundabout, while another one started at Dugbe. One of the protesting groups passed through the University of Ibadan, Bodija and Secretariat Road.

The procession that started at Mokola Roundabout passed through University College Hospital (UCH), Total Garden and Agodi Gate.

The protesting groups passed through major areas of the ancient city. While the protest was peaceful, it however resulted in closure of many shops within the city, while major markets were closed and streets deserted in some areas.



A handful of workers reported for duties at the Oyo State Government secretariat, Agodi with heavily armed security agent on standby

Popular markets and business stores in the ancient city such as Bodija, Oje, Ojoo, Adelabu market, Orita challenge, and Iwo road among others were closed for business activities.

Other affected markets included popular Ojoo market, Agodi Motor Spare Parts market, Bodija market Adelabu Market, Iwo road electronic market, Alesinloye markets and cattle market in Akinyele

Banks were also seen offering skeletal services while gates of some other banks in the Iwo road area were under lock and key.

Edo State

Commercial activities were grounded yesterday in Edo State in the wake of the protest against bad governance. Worst hit were the urban areas. In Benin-City, capital of Edo State, the roads were empty without commercial vehicles and a few people seen in the streets.

Besides, business premises such as banks, petrol stations, markets were all closed to customers. Even State Government Secretariat was not left out as both civil/public servants were no where to be found, except the presence security personnel seen at strategic locations apparently to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

That notwithstanding, some people used the opportunity to also organised themselves in their respective areas barricaded major highways with used tires and stones with occasional interjection from vehicles which were promptly searched to ensure they were not carrying passengers.

This was witnessed in areas such as Upper Sokponba, Sapele, Upper Ekenwan, New Lagos Roads, as well as Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi axis of the federal highways without any form of violence being witnessed.



In these areas, youths who were chanting “Tinubu Must Go”, “We Are Hungry” among others, insisted the Tinubu administration must end poverty and hunger or go if he does not have solution to Nigerian problems

But the Edo State Government has said, contrary to reports, it did not keep relief materials in its warehouses, as the government’s feeding programme for vulnerable persons in the State was being implemented through religious bodies.

A statement by the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Hon. Chris Nehikhare, stated that, the videos making the rounds emanating from the Urora axis of Ikpoba Hill, Benin City, was the handiwork of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in a desperate attempt to score cheap political points.

“The Edo State Government has received information about the looting of bags of rice from an unidentified truck and private residences in parts of Benin City in the wake of the #EndBadGovernance protests.

“The videos making the rounds are said to have emanated from the Urora axis of Ikpoba Hill, Benin City, and the government does not have a warehouse in that location.



“The government supports the vulnerable with relief materials through religious organisations particularly the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria and the Muslim leaders in the State.

“The State government does not keep any relief material by itself but reaches out to the people through these channels.”

Also, the senator representing Edo Central Senatorial District and the governorship candidate of the APC in Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, has appealed to the people of Edo State and other Nigerians to shun acts of violence in their protests against government.

Okpebholo, in a statement released by his campaign office, condemned Edo State government for supporting the violent protests against the federal government and the APC in the state at a time, said “other state governors were working round the clock to prevail on the youths to shun violent protests.”

The statement also said that intelligence reports had revealed that the state government was mobilising some hoodlums with money to join the planned protests.

Okpebholo, however, appealed to the people to give Tinubu time as the process of rebuilding Nigeria has started on a good note, within the short time he has been in office as President.

Plateau State

A mammoth crowd of protesters led by a former Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung and a frontline Cleric and General Overseer of EBOMI Ministries International, Prophet Isa El-Buba, took over the city centre of Jos, Plateau State capital, to express disenchantment over the bad governance of the Tinubu administration.

Speaking to the crowd which gathered at Old Airport roundabouts, Dalung, who began by chanting some protest songs, warned security operatives not to intimidate any protester because the amended Nigerian constitution gives right to citizens to stage such protest, since it’s peaceful.

Dalung, who served in the first tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration lamented that the sufferings Nigerians were facing had become unbearable as many had died out of hunger.



He said, despite warnings and pleas by government, and religious organisations for citizens in the state to shun the nationwide protest, the people could not heed to such warning in the face of the intolerable hunger killing them and their families.

El-Buba, who led both Christian and Muslim faithful in chanting protest songs in Hausa and English Language called on Tinubu to resign if he couldn’t lead Nigeria. “President Bola Tinubu must resign; we cannot wait for 2027 to change him. Hunger will not allow us to endure for that long,” he said.

Meanwhile, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Division Jos, Major General E. A. Abubakar, visited the venue of the protest where he briefed the soldiers and warned them to be on red alert.

The stern-looking soldiers and anti-riot policemen were seen at strategic locations around the city.

Cross River State

But for a few protesters numbering less than twenty, the people and residents of Cross River State, especially its capital, Calabar, didn’t participate in the protest.

As a result of the apathy towards the protest, the state was peaceful as the people went about their normal businesses.

Government offices remained open throughout office hours with workers who had arrived early to work. Markets, shops, fuel stations and other businesses premises also opened.

Heavily armed policemen were stationed in strategic places within Calabar to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

A handful of the protesters who gathered at first at the Mary Slessor Roundabout in the heart of the town took turns to speak about the import of the protest and the state of the nation, before marching towards Rabana Roundabout, accosted by the police.

At some point, some of the protesters, among them, the Managing Editor of CrossRiverWatch Jonathan Ugbal, were arrested by the police. A publication announcing the arrest stated that Ugbal and others were taken away by the police to an unknown destination.

The police public relations officer, PPRO, Iren Ugbo, said she was yet to get any report on the alleged arrest of some of the protesters.

Nasarawa State

Angry youths in Lafia Local Government Area of Nasarawa State blocked the Makurdi-Jos highway, preventing commuters and motorists from entering into the state capital.

The protesters, who trooped out in their numbers at about 12:30pm, burnt tires at several locations and sang solidarity songs to reject the current hardship ravaging the country.

They were, however, dispersed with teargas cannisters by officers of the Nigeria Police Force in the state. The protesters were seen stoning at the security operatives who were stationed to control any possible break down of law and order in the state capital.

THISDAY gathered that the protesters broke into individuals shops and looted their goods and other personal belongings in Lafia and its environs.

Before the crowd was dispersed, the operatives who were led by the Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State command, Umar Shehu Nadada had to call for reinforcement of personnel to chase away the protesters, who were keen on continuing with the protest despite its violent nature.



Earlier, the Youths in Lafia, had shunned the ongoing nationwide protest on the hardship being faced by citizens of the country.

When THISDAY went round Lafia, which was the headquarters of the Lafia Local Government Area of the state, it observed that the Makurdi/Jos and Shandam roads leading to the Government House, Lafia were deserted as security operatives were seen stationed at flashpoints to control any possible breakdown of law and order in the areas.

Also, residents were seen going about their lawful businesses without any form of harassment. Other areas visited by THISDAY in Lafia, the capital city of Nasarawa State, included the UAC, Kwandere, and Makurdi roads.

At these locations, youths, market men and women were seen going about their lawful businesses in a peaceful manner without any hindrance or molestation from security operatives in the state.



Bayelsa State

The peaceful atmosphere enjoyed by residents of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, was almost breached as Ijaws youths yesterday dispersed pockets of protesters who dared the resolve of the Ijaws and Niger Deltans not to take part in the protest.

Before the little skirmish, THISDAY had earlier observed a near zero protest in the Yenagoa metropolis as at 8am while security agencies were seen stationed at major junctions and roundabout with socio-economic activities completely shut down.

People were seen going about their normal business and there was no restriction of vehicular movement. Banks, shops, supermarkets and fast food joints were also closed while the two major marker, Swali and Tombia were partially operating.



However, around 9am protesters gathered at the Tombia roundabout and moved towards Biogbolo community in Yenagoa local government when Ijaws youths in the area stoped them and asked them to go home as the state government and the Ijaw leaders had declared no protest in the state

It was gathered that most of the communities in the state capital were mobilised to resist any form of protest in their respective domains.

It later took a new turn as a large number of protesters came out and began to march again from Opolo axis of the Mbiama/Yenagoa road towards Ebi Mechanic junction when they were stopped by a team of police officers monitoring the situation to ensure that there was no breakdown of law and order.

The protesters insisted that the protest would continue and expressed their grievances about the economic situation of the country, hence it is their right to protest.

Katsina State

Commercial activities in the ancient city of Katsina, Katsina State, were grounded as a result of the protest. Banks, markets, filling stations, motor parks and offices were shut while major roads in the city were devoid of the usual vehicular movements and pedestrians.

Residents, most of whom were too afraid, remained indoors, trying to observe the situation despite the heavy presence of security forces asking them to go about their duties.

THISDAY, while monitoring the situation, observed that some youths staged a peaceful protest from GRA roundabout to the new Government House.

Leader of the protesters, Ambassador Umar Ahmed Jibrin, said they embark on the protest for the government to tackle hunger, insecurity and restore fuel subsidy.

Ondo State

Streets across major cities in Ondo State were deserted and shops closed as a result of the protests. In the coastal state, there was no report of protest except for a lone protester seen around NEPA area of Akure, the state capital.

However, mild drama occurred as unknown hoodlums beat up the protester, who immediately ran for his life.

The personnel of the agencies comprising the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Nigerian Army, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Department of State Services (DSS), Nigerian Correctional Service (NCos), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the South West Security Network codename Amotekun were armed to the teeth and stood gallantly across major junctions in Akure.

The popular Oba Adesida, Arakala, Ondo, Oyemekun roads located in the heart of Akure were empty without the usual vehicular or human traffic while some youths were seen playing football in various streets.

Besides, all the government offices located at Alagbaka, including the Governor’s Office were all locked without any activities. As of the time of this report, public transportation systems were operating at low capacity as most commuters stay indoors perhaps, with the believe that the day would be bloody.

Kwara State

The venue of protest earmarked for yesterday protest in Ilorin, Kwara state capital was boycotted by protesters in the state. The state government, in a last minute court injunction obtained in one of the courts in the state, restricted the protesters to Ilorin Metropolitan Square as against street protests.

Security operatives including police, and civil defence among others, were seen at different locations in Ilorin to protect life and property.

Though socio-economic activities were paralysed in the early hours, they later picked up as private business premises were opened for business while government offices were beehive of activities.

A visit by THISDAY to banks’ locations in Ilorin revealed that, they were under lock and keys while Shoprite and other business mauls were guarded by the armed security personnel.

Rivers State

In solidarity with aggrieved Nigerians and against the Niger Delta resolution, protesters defied heavy rainfall and embarked on a peaceful protest in streets of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, had reassured the people of sustaining the implementation of policies and programmes that would continue to make living better by the day for all residents in the State.

The protesters mostly youths in their thousands moved from the popular Pleasure Park along Port Harcourt-Aba Road through Isaac Boro Park to the Government House, Port Harcourt.

The protesters with Nigerian Flag chanted songs of liberation, insisting that there should be a reformation of the system, and called on the president to tackle the hardship and hunger biting hard on the society.

Though there were no record of violence or destruction of properties within the state, the youths said the protest would continue for the next nine days, commending the police and other security agencies for the peaceful cooperation during the movement which was terminated at about 1:30pm.

Gombe State

Hundreds of youth in Gombe State metropolis took to the streets to stage a peaceful protest. The protesters, chanting in Hausa language, marched through the city to the Government House, demanding urgent action from the authorities to address the rising inflation, devaluation of the naira, increase in electricity tariff, and removal of fuel subsidy.

Carrying placards with inscriptions such as “Hunger is too much” and “We need change”, the protesters expressed their frustration with the current state of the economy, which they say has made life unbearable for ordinary citizens.

They chanted “Mu Yunwa Muke ji” (We are hungry ) and “Adawo da Tallafin Mai” (bring back fuel subsidy ) as they marched through the streets, calling on the government to take immediate action to address their grievances.

Security personnel, including police and other security officers, were deployed to monitor the protest and ensure it remained peaceful. So far, there were no reports of any incidents or clashes between the protesters and security forces.

THISDAY went round Gombe metropolis and discovered that shops, offices shopping complexes, supermarkets and banks were under lock and keys as some staff members were seen hanging around to monitor the situation.

Security operatives were seen manning strategic places on major roads in the state capital.

Kogi State

Commercial activities were paralysed in Lokoja, Kogi State Capital as banks, petroleum fillings stations, pharmaceutical stores and other business concerns were under lock and keys.

This followed the strict compliance with the calls by some groups to stage an end to bad governance protests as a result of hardship foisted on the masses in the country.

As early as 8am, all the commercial banks refused to open to their customer because of fear of the unknown. However, the situation was calm and peaceful as the was no protest in the state capital and the 21 local government areas.

Ogun State

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, praised the peace and tranquility across the state, saying the conduct of the people during the first day of the anti-hunger protest was commendable.

Abiodun particularly commended the youths and students for their conduct during the protest.

According to the governor, the protest was peaceful in the state as organisers ensured that hoodlums were not allowed to hijack the process.

“I want to take a moment to express my heartfelt appreciation to our vibrant youths, dedicated students, and all the citizens of Ogun State for the exemplary manner in which you conducted yourselves during today’s protest. Your peaceful demonstration is a testament to your commitment to justice, unity, and the betterment of our society.

“I commend each and every one of you for your discipline and resolve in ensuring that the protest remained peaceful. Your ability to stand firm in your convictions while maintaining order and respect is commendable. It is a reflection of the maturity and responsibility that our youth embody.”

Yobe State

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has commended the people of the state, especially the youth for appreciating the calls against the protest as the state was emerging out of a protracted security challenge.

“l am happy we are working on the same page. We clearly understand our situation. The state is just picking its pieces and we cannot afford to accommodate anything that will draw us backwards.

“The good people of Yobe and especially our vibrant youth have shown great love, concern and patriotism to the state by adhering to calls against joining the protest,” he said.

The governor assured the people that the state government would expand its policies and programmes to promote economic recovery and growth, and ensure large coverage of beneficiaries.

“We recently launched the massive agricultural empowerment programme to enhance agricultural production, ensure food sufficiency and security in the state.

“As you are aware, 20 farmers from each of the 178 political wards are benefitting from the empowerment programme, this is in addition to the employments government offered to our youths in all the political wards.”

NBA Offers Free Legal Support

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has announced the establishment of pro bono legal support services for protesters amid nationwide demonstrations.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Nigerian Bar Association, Akorede Habeeb Lawal, the move aimed at protecting the fundamental rights of citizens to assemble and protest peacefully.

“In recognition of the fundamental and guaranteed constitutional rights of citizens to assemble and protest, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, OON, SAN, has yesterday, July 31, 2024, directed all the Chairmen and Chairpersons of the 130 branches of the NBA to ensure that their respective Human Rights Committees take up observed or reported cases of breach of fundamental rights of any citizen, harassment, intimidation, or torture perpetrated by law enforcement agents, the protesters, or other identified members of the public in the course of the protest.

“Chairmen and chairpersons of NBA branches have also been directed to set up Situation Monitoring Committees (SMC) to monitor and report activities and interactions between law enforcement agents and protesters.

“To this end, an online monitoring form has been provided, and it can be accessed from the link: https://rb.gy/q5xqg7. Members of the SMC and other NBA members engaged in the monitoring exercise are encouraged to complete the form and submit it for the NBA’s record and further action where necessary.

“To ensure effective coordination of this endeavour, the NBA has established Legal Support Services Teams across the country, headed by the NBA’s first Vice President, Mrs. Linda Rose Bala; the Chairman of NBA-SPIDEL, Sir Steve Adehi, SAN; and the Chairman of the NBA Human Rights Institute, Mr. Chinonye Obiagwu, SAN. The NBA President has also written to the Inspector General of Police to collaborate with the NBA in this regard.

“As the protest commences today, August 1, 2024, the NBA wishes to encourage citizens, including NBA members who join the protest, to exercise their rights peacefully and within the bounds of the law. Security agencies are also urged to be professional and observe human rights in their duty to enforce the law.”

IG: Hoodlums Let Loose on Innocents

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, yesterday, said hoodlums had been let loose on innocent Nigerians and their hard earned businesses and property looted and destroyed.

He also said the Nigeria Police Force has placed all units on red alert, adding that its officers were fully mobilised and prepared to respond swiftly and decisively to any further threats to public safety and order.

Egbetokun who said this while addressing the nation on the first of protest, disclosed that one policeman was reported murdered, while others were seriously injured.

He revealed that the country recorded one incident of explosion, which occurred in the crowd of protesters killing four instantly and severely injuring 34 others, many of whom are presently on danger list.

Noting that police stations have been destroyed, Egbetokun said there were attempts to take over government houses, adding that looting of government infrastructure, several warehouses and shops also occurred in several northern states.

The IGP further noted that the Police were equipped to respond appropriately to the unfolding situation and would get assistance from other security agencies, including the military if the need arises.

OTHER STAKEHOLDERS

Civil Rights Group Blames Govt

The Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA) has blamed the federal government over the handling over the the End bad governance protests across the country.

In a statement by the National coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, it held that the federal government grossly mismanaged the protests by spending weeks attempting to muzzle and stifle fundamental rights of citizens to protest peacefully.

HURIWA, urged the federal government to implement the demands of the protesters and salvage the value of the Naira, check the uncontrolled inflation, check the unprecedented hike in the pump price of petroleum products, and fight corruption.

It also asked it to reduce the costs of governance by pruning down the number of ministers and aides, reorganise the ministry for humanitarian affairs and poverty Alleviation and fight terrorism with all vigour instead of the dubious ways that the counter terrorism war is being waged.

MRA Warns against Attacking Journalists

Media Rights Agenda (MRA), has asked the federal government and security agencies to provide maximum protection for journalists covering the protest.

It noted that as events unfolded in the demonstration, journalists must be able to report without fear of harassment, obstruction, or violence targeted at them.

The agenda, in a statement, urged government and security agencies to adopt and implement specific measures to protect journalists.

These measures, according to MRA Programme Officer, Esther Adeniyi included ensuring journalists’ physical safety, respecting their right to gather information, and preventing any form of intimidation or violence against them.

She said the call became necessary in light of recent events where journalists had faced undue harassment, obstruction, and violence on duties, with authority showing no concern whatsoever.

CPPE Calls for Suspension of Protests

The Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, has called for the suspension of the ongoing protests.

Yusuf said the outcomes of the Day One of the protest was very troubling and already spinning out of control.

“Managing it is becoming very challenging. The economies of many of states were completely grounded leading to huge economic losses.

“The risks to life and properties have become significantly elevated. Major sectors driving the Nigerian economy were either completely or substantially shut – financial services, maritime, trade and commerce, transportation, entertainment, ICT, and hospitality.

“The CPPE is strongly appealing to the organisers to announce the immediate suspension of the protests to avoid a complete breakdown of law and order which could result in severe negative consequences.”