NUC Tasks Varsities to Embrace Relevant Computer Software for Virtual Learning

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Acting Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Chris Maiyaki, has urged university administrative staff to acquire relevant computer software for the virtual learning environment as ICT literacy was no longer sufficient.

Maiyaki stated this while delivering a lecture at the maiden Miva Open University Public Lecture, in Abuja.



Maiyaki who spoke on the theme “The Changing Role of University Administrators in an Open Distance Learning (ODL) Setting,” explained that administrative staff included staff from the vice Chancellor to both academic and non-academic staff who are given an assignment in the university.

The NUC boss urged administrative staff of the university to be prepared for full digital transformation as this was a necessity.

His words: “I must also say to my colleagues at the NUC and administrative staff at Miva that l ICT literacy is no longer sufficient. The administrative staff must be prepared for full digital transformation.



“The administrative staff, especially those in Miva and the open universities, will require continuous training and retraining; they will require modern techniques and skills including exposure to the best practices in order to cope with the ever-expanding nature of ODL.”

Maiyaki further advised them to be proficient in the relevant computer software which pertains to the virtual learning environment and also do away with counter-productive administrative bottle necks.



“We must align ourselves with the style of leadership which fosters efficient and effective ODL delivery.

“Your role in that organization is not to make it impossible for the organization to thrive. It is for you to act as an equal stakeholder in your day-to-day choices in whatever you do so that this university name will outlive even its founding fathers”, he said.



The Executive Secretary further tasked them on the need to embark on aggressive sensitization and awareness campaigns to address the misconception that the quality of degree obtained from the print and the ODL mode of university education were the same.

“There will be no university if there are no students, therefore the administrative staff must organize student centered activities”, Maiyaki advised.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of Miva Open University, Prof. Tayo Arologun, stated that the topic was significant as the landscape of higher education was rapidly evolving and open distance learning stands at the forefront of this transformation.



“The impact of ODL on Nigeria’s economic development cannot be over stated. By breaking down barriers to education, ODL empowers the diverse population including those in remote and underserved areas to key in the skills and knowledge necessary for economic participation.

“This in turn leads to increased workforce competence, entrepreneurial growth, economic inclusion, cost effective education and bridging skill gaps,” he said.