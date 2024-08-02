NOA Charges FG to Grant Exemptions on Import Duty, VAT on Optical Devices

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The federal government has been urged to grant exemption from custom import duty and value added tax (VAT) on optical devices and lenses towards reducing financial burden on eye care providers and patients in the country.

The National President, Nigeria Optometric Association (NOA), Dr. Chimeziri Anderson, made the appeal yesterday at a press conference to herald the 47th annual scientific conference/annual general meeting and vision expo, with the theme: ‘The Optometrist: An Indispensable Partner in Primary Healthcare’, and also tagged: ‘Oluyole 2024’ organised by the association taking place in Ibadan from July 31 to August 3, 2024.

He said policymakers should equally integrate optometrists into the National Eye Health Programme and primary healthcare workforces in order to recognise their expertise in eye care delivery, advocating direct employment of optometrists in federal health institutions with a view to addressing the brain-drain and ensuring adequate eye care services in public health facilities.

Anderson stated that the scientific conference was convened “to further deepen our tenets, competence and role in eye care delivery with emphasis on strengthening primary eye care in Nigeria.

“Over the past few years, we have noted a significant increase in efforts towards eye health by the Federal Ministry of Health. The visibility of the FMOH, has been remarkable and praiseworthy. This trend reflects the strategic vision of the current administration under His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who appointed the former boss of Primary Healthcare Development Agency to restore the faith of Nigerians in the government’s capacity to provide quality, accessible, affordable, and equitable healthcare.

“The establishment of the Tertiary Healthcare Standards Committee ensures optimal performance and quality in our federal health institutions, but also worth a standing ovation, is the recent executive order,” signed by President Bola Tinubu, which “aimed at reducing barriers to the importation of raw materials and equipment for pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

“According to the Declaration of Alma Mata, 25 years ago, primary healthcare is ‘essential healthcare based on practical, scientifically sound and socially acceptable methods and technology made universally accessible to individuals and families in the community.

“The principles of primary healthcare is based on equitable distribution of health care resource, community participation as well as intersectional coordination, appropriate technology and focus on prevention.”

Anderson stated further that optometrists are the unsung heroes of primary healthcare and that “they are not just eye care specialists, but also guardians of our overall well-being. By detecting vision problems, they can prevent long-term damage and even identify underlying health issues like diabetes, hypertension, and even brain tumors.”

He assured Nigerians that NOA is committed to aligning its endeavours with the fundamental principles of primary healthcare, which are essential for achieving universal health coverage.

According to him, “Our initiatives are designed to promote equitable access to eye care, community engagement, and prevention. For instance, the ‘My Sight My Right’ project has successfully screened 40,000 children in underserved areas, providing prescription glasses to those in need. We aim to reach one million beneficiaries by 2030.

“Our partnership with OneSight Essilor Luxottica Foundation will establish 100 NOA Vision Centres across Nigeria, providing access to comprehensive eye care services, including refraction, dispensing, and optical laboratory services.

“Our collaboration with Visionwell aims to promote responsible contact lens usage, educating the public on proper hygiene and care.

“We have partnered financial institutions to provide incentives for optometrists to enable them equip their clinics to the approved standard and scale up on specialised services for our patients.

“We advocate policy reforms to reduce eye care costs, increase access to eye care services, and address the brain-drain phenomenon, which has resulted in the migration of skilled optometrists to other countries.”

The President of Women Optometrists in Nigeria, Dr. Ogechi Nwokedi, in her remarks, emphasised the importance of eye health in preventing avoidable blindness, stating that the Oluyole 2024 programme of NOA would focus on primary health care and the importance of eye health.

“The expo aims to raise awareness about the importance of eye care and provide accessible eye health services to Nigerians. By working together, we hope to reduce the number of cases of avoidable blindness in the country,” she said.

Present at the press conference included the Vice President of NOA, Dr. Raymond Aguboshin; the President, Women Optometrists in Nigeria, Dr. Ogechi Nwokedi; National Public Relations Officer of the association, Dr. Egbuluche Okechukwu; and Mrs. Amara Ifeanychukwu-Njoku of Providus Bank Plc, which is a partner financial institution with the NOA.