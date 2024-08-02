Military Will Step in to Assist If Violence Persists, Says Defence Chief

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has warmed that the military would step in to assist the police and other security agencies if the violent protest in some parts of the country goes out of control.

Musa gave the warning while briefing newsmen on the activities of the protesters reporting to valence in some parts of the country on the day one of the protest.

He said that the military had been on standby providing support to the police and other security agencies since the beginning of the protest, adding that they would not stand by and watch things get out of hand.

The CDS said the military was determined to ensure total peace in all parts of the country with the support of all Nigerians, urging all to understand with the government.

He said that while the military recognised that there were challenges, it would can not allow criminals or individuals that had hatred for the government to take advantage of the situation to destroy the country.

“Monies that are meant for development will have to be used to repair the destruction thing so that we can move forward.

“So instead of doing that, we should come together, make sure nothing is destroyed,” he said.

He said that the recent autonomy granted the local government to be able to get fundings directly from the federation account would ensure that people at the grassroots get the feel of the government.

The CDS urged Nigerians to look up to their local government and their state governments.

“I want to appeal once again for the support of all Nigerians, the federal government, the state government and local governments and let us avoid anything that will bring mayhem within our communities.

“We have seen the level of destruction that were carried just yesterday and you can imagine if this continues for so long.

“The armed forces and the entire security agencies will not stand by and see that to continue.

“We want to warn those that are in the house, those that don’t want to listen. We will not fold our hands and see our country destroyed.

“We will take action and the action will be taken professionally. Anyone that is caught will be taken to the courts to be dealt with,” he added.

Musa said the military had remained professional in its conducts since the commencement of the protest.

He said that the federal government has shown its commitment by upholding its promise of allowing people to associate freely.

“Clearly, the security forces have done extremely well and I’m very happy to mention one, especially the Nigerian police force, have shown a lot of professionalism, including where members of the armed forces had to step in.

“You can see that we have remained very professional in our conduct and we will continue to do that as long as the citizens also understand that there is a difference between peace and criminality.

“What we saw yesterday was, at the beginning, some semblance of a very peaceful demonstration, but which was quickly taken over by a bunch of criminals that don’t mean us well.

“And if you remember, we have warned that there are individuals that are ready to cause mayhem once this starts.

“And so I want to appeal to Nigerians to understand that the federal government is doing the best it can for the country,” he said.(NAN)