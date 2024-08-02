Igbo Think-Tank Mourns Onwenu’s Passage, Describes her  as Legend

Sunday Okobi

Igbo foremost group, the Aka Ikenga (the Igbo Think-Tank), has expressed sadness over the unfortunate and sudden passage of Lady Onyeka Onwenu, who they described as an extraordinarily talented musicologist, composer, and rare generational inspiration.

Reacting to the tragedy of her demise in a statement issued and made available to THISDAY by the Director of Publicity, AKA Ikenga, Mr. Collins Steve Ugwu, the President of the group, Dr. Chike Madueke, said: “Our deeply proudest and cherished elegant stallion, Lady Onyeka Onwenu, has painfully signed out in the very best way she desired, and circumstances concurred. “We appreciate that that is the way of authentic legends, that she definitely was, and awesomely lived all through her earthly renaissance sojourn. It is the mystique of her creation, which ordinary mortals are never privileged to know, exploit or understand.

“Onyeka Onwenu grew her entertainment architecture as a vigorous social enchanter of equality and inclusion, an activist gender barriers breaker, to a nationalist and continental ‘One Love’ renderer, whose daring honesty and purist courage remarked her specialty. In her industry and far beyond it, she was a reset voice of noblest bravery and character, indeed, an endowed woman with extra manly potentialities.”

He added: “As we mourn and grieve her departure amid our grave sequence of hurting notable exits of Ndigbo rare stocks, we take solace that this pivotal diamond pearl, scripted her exit in a full theatre of accolades, and ululations at eternal farewell. We say goodnight to our one love ‘Nigerianist’, a rare pan-Ndigbo unionist and universalist.”