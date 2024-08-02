Devt Expert Advises Tinubu on How to Address #EndbadGovernanceProtests

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

Governance and Strategic Managementexpert, Dr Leesi Gborogbosi, has advised President Bola Tinubu to apply three “strategic steps” conceived by him with assurance to end the lingering #EndbadGovernance protests sweeping across Nigeria.

Gborogbosi, who was reflecting on the worsening consequences of the raging protest on Friday, challenged the President to, “put me to the test, apply these simple measures and watch the protest disappear”.

Shedding more light on the conceived steps, he said, “First, Mr President should make a national broadcast pleading with the protesters to give the government a 30-day grace period.

“Step two, the President should call for a five-day Emergency Economic Crisis (EEC) Meeting and Workshop in Abuja. Invitees to the workshop should include the President, Governors, LG Chairmen, Traditional Rulers, Business Leaders and Representatives of Youth and Women.

“Then, within five days, the gathering should develop an economic and development plan that can solve the problems of hunger, poverty, joblessness, security and foreign exchange, among others.

“And lastly, going forward, President Tinubu should present the outcomes of the five-day workshop to the Nigerian people to ensure buy-in and then implement the outcomes immediately in all LGAs, States and Abuja.”

According to him, the implication is that, “This approach will Renew Hope in Nigerians”.

“In the Kenyan experience, the President refused to talk to the people at the onset, and we all know the outcome of the Kenyan protest.

“Let’s support President Tinubu to succeed by giving him honest feedback. The success of President Tinubu is the success of Nigeria.

He further cautioned that, “a leader should periodically drop those in his inner circle who are not adding value.”