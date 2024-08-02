British Airways Honours SAHCO with Punctuality Award

Chinedu Eze

Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) has been awarded the prestigious Punctuality Award by British Airways for its outstanding regularity and safety performance in the first and second quarters of 2024 at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos Station.

SAHCO has also won British Airway’s bronze award for achieving its punctuality target of 96 per cent for the second quarter of 2024 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja station.

The company said this showed SAHCO’s consistent excellence at service delivery for winning the awards in the two stations where British Airways fly into.

British Airways (BA) is a global airline that is the United Kingdom’s flag carrier headquartered at Harmondsworth, England, UK near its main hub at London Heathrow Airport.

BA being a renownedairline with over 100 years’ experience in the skies, is wholly dedicated to ensuring punctuality, safety and security are of utmost priority and the airline is committed to excellent partnership with their clients thereby promoting an enabling environment for making SAHCO’s excellent service delivery seamless.

In a congratulatory letter addressed to Managing Director/CEO of SAHCO, Mrs. Adenike Aboderin, British Airways commended the Lagos and Abuja team for their exceptional performance due to the stations’ ability to meet or exceed the Adjusted Door Closure (ADC) target of 96 per cent each month during the quarter, with no significant safety events or repeat audit findings. This feat has been achieved for two quarters in a row for the Lagos station.

In the same letter, BA congratulated the entire SAHCO team for the remarkable performance and reiterated that the achievement reflected the team’s dedication and hard work.