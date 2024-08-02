Boko Haram Commander Surrenders to Troops, One Killed



Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

The High Command of the Nigerian Army, said that a notorious Boko Haram Commander identified as Babakarami Balawan surrendered to its troops deployed for counter terrorism operations across the country.



It also noted that in a display of unwavering courage and dedication the troops conducted series of operations that resulted in the rescue of abducted persons, neutralization of a notorious terrorist, interception of illegally refined Automated Gas Oil (AGO) and seizure of arms.



A statement by Nigeria Army revealed that in Kogi State, troops responded swiftly to a distress call along the Obajana Oshokoshoko road, where some civilians were abducted and taken into the forest.

The statement explained that the troops moved in swiftly to locate the victims, where they had a fierce gun battle with the kidnappers and successfully extricated the hostages.



“Similarly, in Benue State, troops acting on actionable intelligence engaged terrorists in a fierce battle along the Gbeji Afia Road in Benue State, neutralized one of the terrorists, captured one AK-47 rifle, ammunition and a motorbike, thereby preventing a potential attack, and ensuring the safety of the local community.

According to the service, troops in Imo State acting on credible intelligence intercepted a vehicle transporting 21 sacks of illegally refined diesel (AGO).

The troops, Nigerian Army also apprehended armed individuals who were hired to escort the illegal product.



The statement said: “In another development in Borno State, a notorious Boko Haram fighter named Babakarami Balawan has surrendered to troops in Bama Local Government Area, following aggressive onslaught on terrorists’ hideoutsin the area.



“Items recovered from the terrorist are one AK 49 rifle, a magazine, and a bicycle. The same troops during an encounter neutralized two terrorists and recovered 11 rounds of 7.62 mm NATO ammunition, 23 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, three rounds of 5.56 mm x 45mm NATO ammunition and three empty magazines.

“Relatedly, the gallant troops also rescued a woman and her two children in a search and operation in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State”.

While the service said that its unwavering commitment to protect the nation and dismantle criminal networks is crystallized in these recent operations, it encouraged citizens to support the troops by providing valuable information to help rid the society of criminal elements while ensuring a safer and more secure country for all.