Aviacargo Conference Postponed

The organisers of the 4th Aviacargo Conference, the premier cargo conference in West Africa, has announced the postponement of the event initially scheduled to hold on August 1, 2024, to August 22, 2024, due to prevailing circumstances in the country.

According to the organizers, the decision to postpone the event has been taken with the utmost consideration for the safety of esteemed participants and international guests.

“We prioritise the well-being of all attendees and do not wish for anyone to be caught in any unforeseen circumstances,” the organisers said in a statement.

The 4th Aviacargo Conference will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers, including: Managing Director of Asaba Airport, Christophe Pennick, who will speak on ‘The Role of the Private Sector in the Development of Airports and Aviation in Nigeria: The Asaba Airport Story’.

Chief Operating Officer of Ibom Air, George Uriesi, will speak on the topic: ‘Creating a Synergy Between Airport and Airline in Developing Air Cargo’.



They will join other industry leaders, along with other chief executives from aviation, insurance, logistics, and agro-export sectors, to offer invaluable perspectives on advancing Nigeria’s cargo sector. Additionally, representatives from key government agencies such as NAFDAC, NEPC, SON, Nigeria Customs Service, and Quarantine Services will be present to share their expertise and experiences.