Airbus A321XLR Aircraft Receives EASA Certification

The Airbus A321XLR powered by CFM LEAP-1A engines has received its Type Certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), preparing the way for the entry-into-service of the new aircraft at the end of the summer.

The Type Certificate was handed over by Florian Guillermet, Executive Director of EASA, to Isabelle Bloy, A321XLR Chief Engineer. Certification of the Pratt & Whitney engine version is slated for later in 2024.

CEO of the Commercial Aircraft business of Airbus, Christian Scherer, said: “Here comes the A321XLR, a differentiated product that brings new value to the market, expanding the possibilities for our airline customers and passengers. With its long range, the A321XLR enables a host of new direct routes, offering natural growth opportunities to our customers and the travelling public. It provides airlines with the efficiency of commonality inside the A320/A321 product range and its versatile cabin a range of service possibilities that are just unique. It is quintessential Airbus.”

With the certification, we have reached a key milestone. The next step is to prepare the aircraft for its first commercial missions with customers worldwide. We look forward to working with XLR customers to support the integration of the aircraft in their fleets,” he added.