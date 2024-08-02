  • Friday, 2nd August, 2024

Adeleke Pays N2bn 2022  Cooperative Deduction

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

In compliance with his administration’s agenda for peoples’ welfare, Governor Ademola Adeleke has paid the October 2022 cooperative deduction inherited from the Gboyega Oyetola’s administration.

Additionally, the   governor has  paid another half salary debt, totaling seven months half salaries debt paid by the current government.

Governor Adeleke inherited billions of naira in pension, cooperative deductions, and half salaries from the governments of both Oyetola and Rauf Aregbesola covering the 12 years of All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the state.

Yesterday, the State Government paid the October 2022 cooperative deductions totaling N971,823,786.59.

Aside the payment of the deduction, the state government also paid a total sum of  N716,401,287.13 for the seventh half salary payment. The total paid is N1.688 billion.

Commenting on the payment, Governor Adeleke noted that the government is committed to the phased payments of all inherited pension, salary, and deduction debt as part of the cardinal agenda of his administration.

“I reaffirm my total commitment to easing the hardship of workers and residents of our dear state. We are deploying state resources to address the needs of various sectors of society.

“We are doing a lot on soft  infrastructure from workers’ welfare to food security and food access. We are attending to students’ needs through bursary payments among others. We are daily implementing measures to attend to the health needs of our senior citizens.

“Our government has successfully combined soft and hard infrastructure. Our infra plan is going ahead with faster progress than many expected. Osun is on the fast lane of achieving a four year plan within a midterm,” Adeleke  said.

