With Tosin Adeyanju, a New Era Comes to NLTF 

With the recent appointment of Tosin Adeyanju as the new Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the National Lottery Trust Fund, Arowolo Solomon posits that it’s a new dawn that promises great things in the days ahead

Tosin Adeyanju’s appointment as executive secretary of the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF) marks a new chapter in the organisation’s journey. With his thoughtful approach and commitment to progress, he is poised to build on existing strengths and introduce positive changes that will benefit all stakeholders.

With his wealth of experience and passion for progress, Adeyanju is the perfect man for the job. He has a proven track record of success and a deep understanding of the challenges facing the NLTF.

Adeyanju’s appointment has been met with widespread approval, with many hailing him as the right man to steer the organization towards greatness. His leadership style, which emphasizes collaboration and inclusivity, has already begun to yield positive results.

One of Adeyanju’s most significant strengths is his ability to connect with people from all walks of life. He is a natural communicator with a unique talent for building bridges and fostering partnerships.

As the new sheriff in town, Adeyanju has vowed to tackle the tough challenges facing the NLTF head-on. He has promised to root out corruption, increase transparency, and ensure that the organization is working in the best interests of the Nigerian people.

Adeyanju’s commitment to excellence is inspiring, and his passion for his work is contagious. He is a true leader and a role model for others to follow.

Under Adeyanju’s leadership, the NLTF is poised for greatness. He has a clear vision for the organization’s future and the skills and expertise to make it a reality.

Adeyanju’s appointment is a testament to the government’s commitment to reform and progress. He is a shining example of the kind of leadership Nigeria needs to move forward.

Adeyanju’s leadership style is a breath of fresh air. He is open, transparent, and accountable and expects the same from those around him. The NLTF is lucky to have Adeyanju at the helm. He is a true asset to the organization and a valuable resource for the country.

Adeyanju’s impact will be felt far beyond the NLTF. He is a leader who will inspire others to follow in his footsteps and strive for excellence. As the new sheriff in town, Adeyanju has a lot of work to do, but he is up to the task. He is a man of action and will not rest until he has achieved his goals.

SHORT TAKES

Gov. Usman Ododo Visits NLTF

The Executive Secretary of the National Lottery Trust Fund, Comrade Tosin Adeyanju, received Governor Usman Ododo on a courtesy visit to congratulate him on his recent appointment.

During the visit, Ododo expressed his gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for appointing Adeyanju, describing it as a well-deserved recognition of his dedication and hard work.

He emphasised the need for a collective effort to drive development in the state and country.

He said, “We must work together as a team to take advantage of the good deeds of President Tinubu and spread development across our nation.”

Adeyanju, in response, thanked Ododo for his visit and promised to make Kogi and the nation proud in his new role.

He described the governor as humble and committed to the welfare of the people of Kogi.

“I am happy to meet you today, Tosin,” Ododo said. “Your appointment is a testament to your dedication and hard work. I have no doubt that you will excel in your new role and make Kogi state proud.”