Tinubu to Onwenu: May Your Music Never Fade, Find Where There’s ‘Dancing in the Sun’

•First lady says she left indelible mark in music

•Jonathan, Sanwo-Olu, Obi, Obaseki, Musawa mourn

•I watched as doctors battled to save her life, ex-Anambra governor recalls Onwenu’s last moments

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos





President Bola Tinubu yesterday mourned the passing of the elegant stallion, Ms. Onyeka Onwenu, who died on Tuesday. Tinubu prayed that her music would never fade, while hoping she would find a place where there would be dancing in the sun, borrowing from one of her all-time songs.

First Lady, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, described Onwenu as a talented musician, saying the deceased left an indelible mark in the world of music.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan; Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in 2023, Mr. Peter Obi; Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki; and Minister of of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, also mourned the demise of the music legend.

Extending his condolences to the family of Onwenu, Tinubu, according to a release by his media adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, said Onwenu’s edifying and mellifluous rendition, “One Love”, in the 1990s evoked a fervour of fellowship and harmony.

Tinubu recalled the many artistic interventions of the late musical icon in promoting public good, noting her classic collaboration with King Sunny Ade on “Wait for Me”, a melodic campaign on family planning in the 1980s.

The president celebrated the life of the versatile and gifted artiste, who applied herself to the whole gamut of artistic enterprise and expression, bringing joy and laughter to many.

He further condoled with the entertainment industry, the Imo State government, and the numerous fans of the departed star over the loss.

The president, while praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased, prayed “that she finds a place yonder where the music never fades and where there is ‘Dancing in the Sun’”. he added, “Ms. Onwenu lives on in her immortal masterpieces.”

The first lady’s condolence message read, “I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of ‘The Elegant Stallion’, Onyeka Onwenu, especially as I still interacted with her not too long ago during the event to celebrate Mothers of our Nation, on the 25th of May, 2024.

“Her extraordinary talent, creativity and contributions to unity and African values exemplified in her iconic song, ‘One Love Keep Us Together,’ have left an indelible mark on the world of music, not only in Nigeria but across the world.

“My thoughts and prayers are with her family, associates, and friends during this period of grief. May the Lord God grant them the strength to bear this painful and irreplaceable loss. She left us doing what she loved. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

Jonathan, while expressing his condolences, described Onwenu as a true Nigerian icon, who promoted good values.

Jonathan, in a condolence message to the family of the late songster, stated that the country had lost a shining star whose achievements inspired many Nigerians.

In the statement by Ikechukwu Eze, his media adviser, Jonathan said, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of the famous journalist and songster, Onyeka Onwenu.

“As a nation, we have lost a shining star and a true Nigerian idol, whose music, artistry, activism and humanitarian work inspired many across the country.

“She will be fondly remembered for her remarkable contributions to our country’s entertainment industry and her tireless efforts to promote good values.

“As a broadcaster, singer and actor, she did so much to promote the arts and Nigeria’s cultural heritage. She also made her mark in public service and strove to improve the lot of women, especially while serving as the Director General of the National Centre for Women Development.”

The former president declared, “Onwenu’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations, and her memory will continue to be cherished.”

Sanwo-Olu, who described Onwenu’s death as a great loss to Nigeria, particularly the creative industry, extended his condolences to her family and the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Sanwo-Olu urged the deceased family, friends, associates, fans, and entertainment practitioners to take the death of Onwenu as an act of God.

He said Onwenu would be sorely missed by family, friends, fans and political associates.

The presidential candidate of LP in the 2023 general election, who saw Onwenu in her last moments, said he was devastated by her death.

Obi stated, “I watched as doctors battled to save her life in vain yesterday after her elegant performance on stage.

“She left us with a striking song in her last performance on earth “One Love Keep Us Together.”

Writing on his X handle, Obi explained, “Yesterday provided a totally devastating moment for me as I witnessed a tragic event that will forever be etched in my memory.

“I was present at the event where the iconic song star, Onyeka Onwenu, performed a couple of her songs, ending up with her famous song, ‘One Love Keep Us Together’.

“It was a beautiful performance, but little did we know it would be her final bow. Just about a few minutes after her performance, she sat down and drank some water and immediately collapsed, and was rushed to the hospital.

“I followed her to the hospital. I watched in pain as the doctors and medical staff fought tirelessly and battled to save her life, doing everything possible to bring her back to life, but eventually came out with the sad news that she was gone. Despite their valiant efforts, she sadly passed away after over two hours of intense struggle.”

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, in a statement, described Onwenu as a gift to her generation.

Obaseki stated, “I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of one of Nigeria’s most versatile music exports, Dr. Onyeka Onwenu.

“Onwenu was a gift to her generation. Sonorous, enigmatic, and enchanting. Hers was a gift well deserving as she serenaded all with a rare facility with her voice, soothing the old and the young with melodious, evergreen tunes.

“Onwenu performed excellently as a conscious musician, as she laced her music with nuggets for social revival. She wore many caps elegantly as a soulful singer, fierce journalist, and conscientious social crusader.

“Her desire for a better Nigeria was evident in the passion she infused in the many avenues she used in agitating for a more prosperous nation.

“It is sad that we lost her at a time when we needed role models like her to inspire Nigerian youths, who would have benefited from her experience and insight garnered as an active character in different hues of the Nigerian experience. We will miss her elegance, candour, and infectious charm.”

Musawa expressed shock and sadness over the passing of Onwenu.

In a statement, the minister said, “The music world has lost a shining star, a true legend, and a shaper of our cultural identity. Onyeka Onwenu’s passing leaves a void that can never be filled. Her music was a testament to her innovative spirit, and her ability to bring people together through her art.”

According to her, Onwenu’s death would have a significant impact on the music industry.

“Her influence on generations of artists and fans is immeasurable. She was a trailblazer, a mentor, and a role model. Her legacy will continue to inspire and shape the music world for years to come.

“She was a true patriot, who used her music to promote unity, harmony, and patriotism. Her music was a reflection of our cultural values, and her impact will be felt for generations to come.”