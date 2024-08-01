South East Governors’ Forum Mourns Iwuanyanwu

The South East Governors’ Forum has expressed deep pain over the unfortunate demise, Thursday, July 25, 2024, of their illustrious son, father, and President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Engr. Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu, Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo.

A statement signed by the governor of Imo State who is the Chairman, South East Governors’ Forum, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, CON, said the entire region had been thrown into deep mourning by the sudden passing of Chief Iwuanyanwu.

Governor Uzodimma’s statement read in full: “Chief Iwuanyanwu was an outstanding national leader who served Nigeria meritoriously in various capabilities over the years.

“He was a bold, fearless and courageous defender of the truth; an unapologetic protector of the unity, peace and indivisibility of Nigeria.

“The South East, Ndigbo, and indeed Nigeria at large, have lost a rare statesman, a dependable patriot, a philanthropist, an astute manager of human and material resources, a champion of justice, equity, fairness and inclusiveness, a resourceful business leader and entrepreneur who created jobs and employment for thousands of Nigerians.

“We commiserate with the family of the deceased on this monumental loss, and pray God Almighty to grant Chief Iwuanyanwu’s gentle soul a peaceful repose.”