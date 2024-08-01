Otedola Backs Windfall Tax, Carpets Banks over $500m Expenditure on Private Jets

•Says extravagant lifestyle erodes public trust in financial institutions, diverts crucial resources from priority sectors, others

•Insists core banking values must be upheld

•Declares recapitalisation will improve operational efficiency, technological innovation, customer service

The Chairman, FBN Holdings, Mr. Femi Otedola, often referred to as the strongman of the financial and capital markets, yesterday threw his weight behind the implementation of a windfall tax in the country, noting that the move would foster a fairer and more equitable economic environment.

Otedola also criticised some bank chief executives who prioritise personal gains over their duty to shareholders and customers, thereby jettisoning core banking values.

He particularly accused four banks for spending over $500 million on the purchase of private jets, warning that their extravagant lifestyle could erode public confidence in the industry among other far-reaching implications.

Otedola, also hailed the ongoing banking industry consolidation, adding that it would further strengthen the industry.

He, however, explained that windfall taxes are often levies on companies or individuals who receive substantial, unexpected profits due to circumstances beyond their usual control or investment.

Otedola maintained that taxing such extraordinary gains ensures a fairer distribution of wealth, allowing those who benefit disproportionately to contribute more significantly to the broader societal good.

He said his endorsement of the initiative was in line with ongoing efforts to reform the Nigerian banking sector to enhance economic stability and integrity within the nation’s financial institutions.

According to the billionaire businessman, the revenues generated from windfall taxes could be channeled into essential public services such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure, benefiting all citizens and helping to reduce social inequalities.

He said, “The recent announcement of a windfall tax on the extraordinary profits earned by Nigerian banks is a significant first step towards achieving these goals.

“The consolidation of various foreign exchange rate systems into a single investors and exporters (I&E) window led to the depreciation of the Naira and substantial increases in the value of bank assets denominated in United States Dollars.

“This extraordinary gain should be redistributed to fund critical infrastructure development, education, healthcare access, and public welfare initiatives, addressing the intense pressure on public finances and alleviating the cost-of-living crisis many Nigerians face.”

Otedola, further pointed out that the financial statements of manufacturing, telecoms, and SMEs indicate that many of these companies may not be able to pay corporate tax for the next two years, as they are currently showing negative equity.

He said, “It is essential for the government to step in and provide support to bridge these gaps, ensuring revenue generation and fostering economic development.

“The importance of aligning financial priorities with Nigeria’s broader economic development goals cannot be overstated.

“The federal government’s reforms are both timely and essential for the sustainable growth of our economy.

“By taking decisive action to implement these changes, the federal government is demonstrating a commitment to ethical leadership and accountability.”

He added, “These reforms will empower our banking sector to play a pivotal role in driving Nigeria’s economic development, ultimately securing a prosperous future for all Nigerians.”

The FBN Holdings chairman, who spoke on recent developments in the banking industry, further hailed the recapitalisation initiative by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) which sets new minimum capital thresholds of N500 billion for international banks and N200 billion for national banks as well as N50 billion and N20 for regional and non- interest banks, respectively.

He said the move was aimed at strengthening banks’ capacity to support the country’s broader economic development goals.

He insisted that it was crucial for banks to focus on “operational efficiency, technological innovation, and customer service, rather than executive extravagance.”

Notwithstanding the progress so far achieved with the banking sector reforms, Otedola said there was urgent need to address entrenched issues within the banking sector.

He explained, “A concerning trend has emerged where some bank chief executives prioritise personal gain over their duty to shareholders and customers.

“The core values of banking—trust, integrity, and service—must be upheld. I am particularly critical of the culture of flamboyance, especially the ownership and operation of private jets.”

Specifically, he said Nigerian banks are spending about $50 million annually, “just on maintaining private jets,” adding that over $500 million went into purchase of nine private jets by four banks.

According to Otedola, “This level of extravagance significantly erodes public trust in our financial institutions and diverts crucial resources away from vital areas such as operational efficiency, technological innovation, and customer service.

“To regain the trust of the Nigerian public and fulfill its pivotal role in the nation’s economic development, the banking sector must realign its financial priorities.

“Investments should be channeled into areas that directly improve customer services and enhance technological infrastructure.”

The Nigerian billionaire therefore, called on all stakeholders in the banking system and the broader economic community to rally behind ongoing visionary reforms to sanitise the industry.

According to the financial and capital market guru, “It is time for our financial institutions to embody the highest standards of integrity and service, ensuring a stronger and more resilient economy for all Nigerians,” he added.