Onigbogi: ARM Pension Places Accused on Administrative Leave, Pledges Cooperation with Security Agencies

Chiemelie Ezeobi





ARM Pension Managers yesterday said it has placed its Executive Director, Technical, Abisola Onigbogi, on administrative leave following the allegations of rape made by another employee of the firm, Ogochukwu Odogwu, a Human Resource business partner.

Odogwu had accused Onigbogi of allegedly abducting her, driving her to a hotel and sexually assaulting her after an office party on July 18, 2024.

In a statement made available to THISDAY, the firm said they had initiated a thorough and independent investigation into the allegation and are also fully cooperating with law enforcement agencies.

The statement read in part: “ARM Pension Managers (PFA) Ltd is aware of a serious allegation of assault involving our employees. We are deeply disturbed by this and are committed to addressing the situation with the utmost seriousness and sensitivity.

“First and foremost, our thoughts are with our colleague who has come forward. We want to express our deepest concern and support for her during this tough time.

“Sexual assault is a grave matter that has no place in our organisation and society at large, and we stand firmly against all forms of harassment or violence. This incident reportedly took place outside the office premises on the night of July 18, 2024, after an office team bonding event and involved two of our colleagues.

“We have initiated a thorough and independent investigation into the allegation, and we are fully cooperating with the law enforcement authorities to ensure that the investigation is comprehensive and impartial.

“The accused employee, an executive in the company, has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation’s outcome.”

Additionally, the company said it was offering support services to the complainant who had come forward, including counselling and any other resources she may need now.

“We are committed to fostering a safe and respectful workplace for all employees with zero tolerance for sexual harassment or assault and will continuously strive to maintain a culture of integrity and respect.

“We understand the gravity of this situation and the impact it has on all involved. Hence, we will handle this situation with the highest level of integrity and transparency,” the firm said.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command has said it would have to investigate the role the Limeridge Hotel played in the saga in a bid to fully unravel all the intricacies of the case.

Although no other arrest had been made, the command said the Gender Unit has prioritised the case and would investigate all angles, including why the said hotel allowed the suspect to lodge with a seemingly inebriated woman and was allowed to leave without questioning.