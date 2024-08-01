EndBadGovernanceProtest: No Protest in Ekiti as Banks, Market Open

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The first day of the much-publicised August protest was generally shunned in Ekiti on Thursday, as many residents adopted a sit-at -home approach while banks and markets were open for business.

The state government had met with various interest groups including monarchs, student leaders, market women, artisans, drivers’ unions and the security agencies with the goal of nipping the protest in the bud.

Correspondents of THISDAY who monitored the exercise in Ado-Ekiti, the State capital, including other major towns like Ikole-Ekiti, Oye-Ekiti, Ikere-Ekiti, Emure and others, brought in reports that rather than organising or joining any protest, residents stayed indoors.

It was observed that no vehicular moment at the major roads in Ado-Ekiti and other roads, linking the state capital to other destinations, as the roads were empty.

However, all was peaceful without any reports of violence from any quarter, across the state, as at the time of filing these reports.

In the same circumstance, most streets, including inter, and intra-city roads, as well as offices, shops and markets were deserted, while many civil servants did not come to office, apparently for fear of the unknown, and as expressed by those who spoke anonymously.

A visit to the State Secretariat, along the popular Bank road in Ado-Ekiti showed that not many staff was at their desk, as ,only few staff, particularly security staff, were sighted.

Also, a visit to some banks in the state, showed that they were under lock and keys, as the planned protest, paralysed normal activities.

At the major markets in the town, like King’s market, Bisi market, Okesa Market, Sabo Market, and Ojudo, among others, were also deserted, as few people were seen in front of their shops without opening them.

A visit to the State High Court and Magistrates Courts also showed that not many workers were on ground, as the environment were also deserted, with only few staff seen in the office performing their duties, while some of the staff did not come to work.

THISDAY also observed that most strategic areas, accommodating public utilities, were seen, mounted by different security agencies, to avoid breakdown of law and order, as they were seen doing stop and check.

Also in some other areas, only few commercial vehicle and motorcycles were seen, plying the roads as the street were deserted with movement of people at the lowest ebb, even as some shops and malls, opened for the day’s business, while some shops were closed, in order to avoid attack from intending protesters.

Security personnel, including the Nigerian Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC), Amotekun Corps and Vigilante group were seen, patrolling the streets, to ensure that there was no security breach.