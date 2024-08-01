Interswitch e’Clat Reiterates Commitment to Quality Healthcare at Global Tech Africa Conference

Victoria Ojiako

Interswitch e’Clat, the health-tech subsidiary of the Interswitch Group,Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce company,has underscored its unwavering dedication to elevating healthcare services across Nigeria through its advanced smart health information platform. Dr. Babajide Oyeduntan, Vice President, Business Development and Sales, Interswitch e’Clat, made this assertion at the highly impactful Global Tech Africa (GTA) Conference recently held at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos.

GTA is an annual conference that brings together critical stakeholders in Africa’s technology ecosystem to explore opportunities in the continent to harness technology for growth and development. During a stimulating roundtable discussion themed “Building Robust Health Data Systems in Africa,” Dr. Oyeduntan spotlighted the remarkable strides by Interswitch e’Clat in revolutionizing healthcare data access and integration.

He reaffirmed that Interswitch e’Clat has made significant impact in ensuring seamless access to health data and streamlining data integration across numerous health laboratories nationwide. He said, “Our vision is to create an improved healthcare ecosystem where healthcare providers are provided with comprehensive access to patient information, ensuring quality of healthcare.”

Highlighting the collaborative efforts by Interswitch e’Clat, Dr. Oyeduntan spoke on the recent partnerships with the Ogun and Lagos State governments. According to him, the strategic alliances aim to transform the health sectors within these states, setting a benchmark for regional healthcare excellence. The partnerships focus on developing robust health information systems, implementing electronic medical records, and facilitating real-time data access and analyses.

The Vice President noted that partnering with state governments is a pivotal step in Interswitch’s mission to enhance healthcare delivery. He said that the initiatives in Ogun and Lagos States are tailored to modernising healthcare infrastructure, reduce inefficiencies, and ultimately improve patient outcomes. He was optimistic that through the collaborations, Interswitch e’Clat will establish a replicable model for other states and regions to follow.

The smart health information platform presented by Interswitch e’Clatis designed to address critical issues such as fragmented healthcare data, inefficient patient management systems, and the lack of coordinated care, all of which sum up the reality of our healthcare system.

This initiative by Interswitch e’Clat is not just a leap towards technological advancement, but a testament to its commitment to public healthcare. In light of the foregoing, Interswitch e’Clat is revolutionizing the Nigerian healthcare sector, setting new standards in health information technology.