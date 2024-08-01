House Seeks Enhancement of Air Capabilities for NEMA

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The House of Representatives has called on the federal government to prioritise and provide funding for the procurement of additional air ambulances and helicopters equipped with advanced medical facilities for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

It also called for a review and an increase in the budgetary provision of NEMA to enable the agency invest in the training of its personnel to operate and maintain the equipment, and ensure that that emergency responders are well-prepared to utilise these resources effectively.

The resolution of the House followed the adoption of a motion moved at the emergency plenary yesterday, by Hon. Idris Wase.

Moving the motion, the lawmaker acknowledged the critical role of NEMA in responding to emergencies and disasters across the nation, and the need to enhance NEMA’s capacity to effectively respond to these increasing challenges.

Wase, explained that the agency was saddled with the responsibility of coordinating and implementing efficient disaster response and relief measures, ensuring the safety and well-being of the citizens during crisis.

The lawmaker, however, noted that recent incidents highlighted a significant gap in the country’s emergency response capabilities, particularly in search and rescue and medical evacuation.

The former Deputy Speaker pointed out that the current fleet of air ambulances and helicopters were inadequate to cover the country’s vast and diverse terrain. He said this limitation hampers the agency’s ability to respond swiftly and effectively to emergencies, particularly in remote and inaccessible areas.

Wase, expressed worry about the rise in natural and man-made disasters, including floods, earthquakes and industrial accidents, saying the demand for rapid response and medical evacuation has surged.

He added that the country’s current capabilities are stretched thin, leaving many vulnerable citizens without timely assistance.

The lawmaker said in emergencies, time was of the essence, adding that delays in search and rescue operations or medical evacuations could result in increased fatalities and injuries.

Wase was of the opinion that enhancing NEMA’s air capabilities would significantly reduce response times, thereby saving lives and mitigating the impact of disasters. He further stressed the need for NEMA to acquire additional air ambulances and helicopters to enhance its capacity for search and rescue operations, as well as medical evacuations.

The lawmaker said NEMA currently has one Air ambulance and one Bell 429 Helicopter which were procured since 2014 from funds appropriated by the 7th Assembly.

He expressed concern about the negative consequences of the Nigerian Air Force and the Nigeria Police taking over the Air ambulance and Helicopter from NEMA, which has further depleted the agency’s assets and compromised its ability to respond effectively to emergencies.

The House therefore urged the, “federal government to prioritise and provide funding for the procurement of additional air ambulances and helicopters equipped with advanced medical facilities and search and rescue capabilities to be deployed to key locations across the country, enabling swift mobilisation to disaster-stricken areas.”

It mandated the Committees on Appropriation and Disaster Preparedness to liaise with the Budget Office of the Federation and take necessary measures to ensure adequate funding is provided for the agency in the 2025 budget.