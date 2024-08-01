Google Announces 8th Cohort of Startups Accelerator Programme

Google has announced the 8th cohort of its Google for Startups Accelerator Africa programme.

This year’s cohort features ten innovative startups from Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda, and South Africa, selected from nearly 1,000 applications, highlighting the remarkable talent and creativity in the African tech ecosystem.

Startups play a pivotal role in driving economic development and technological innovation in Africa. By addressing local challenges with tailored solutions, the selected startups are not only creating jobs but also enhancing the quality of life across the continent. Despite the current ‘funding winter; in sub-Saharan Africa, where investment flows have slowed, the resilience and ingenuity of African entrepreneurs continue to shine.

Since its inception in 2018, the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa programme has supported 106 startups from 17 African countries. The startups have collectively raised over $263 million and created more than 2,800 direct jobs, showcasing the program’s substantial impact on the African tech landscape. This year’s cohort places a strong emphasis on artificial intelligence, highlighting the growing importance of advanced technologies in addressing Africa’s most pressing challenges.

Head of Startups Programmes for Google in Africa, Folarin Aiyegbusi, said: “We are thrilled to welcome the 8th cohort of the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa program. These startups represent the future of African innovation, harnessing the power of technology to solve real-world problems and uplift their communities. We are committed to supporting these founders by providing them with the resources and mentorship they need to succeed and scale their solutions.”