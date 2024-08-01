FG, MTN Under Fire over Network Hitches on Protest Day

Ayodeji Ake

The federal government and one of the network providers in Nigeria, MTN, are under attack by the #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protesters on the ‘street of social media’ over poor network on protest day

Recall that THISDAY reported how Nigerians stormed MTN offices across the nation on Monday, over disconnection of subscribers from the network over the weekend.

The network provider was accused of conniving with federal government of frustrating efforts of planned protest, while the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), ordered the immediate reconnection of subscribers.

The actions of Nigeria forced the immediate closure of all MTN outlets across the country.

This morning, again, on the D-day of the protest, netizens on X have again accused MTN of conniving with the federal government to frustrate the protest through network connection issues.

Some of the reactions on X Includes: @Choji_ES: “All of a sudden, MTN network is very poor and week as erection. Nigerian Government you can do better. All this cheap shenanigans will only make things worse.”

@sunnyjoflife: “All of a sudden MTN Network is not working properly on 1st of August. This people know what they’re doing.”

@Cleverlydey4u: “After protesting against bad government, MTN is next.”

@FCBCollins: “Just this morning MTN Network and GLO network are not working properly on 1st of August. Probably to hinder the protest.”

@Opeolu_waa: “Suddenly Mtn’s network is bad on the day of planned protest, they know what they’re doing.”

@blazeofff: “Seems we’ll have to find an alternative in the new Nigeria we are fighting for, Mtn has proven they are not in support of the masses. What’s this fgs. Bad network won’t kill the peoples spirit. We are already outside demanding for EndBadGovernanceInNigeria.”