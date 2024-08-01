  • Thursday, 1st August, 2024

#EndBadGovernanceProtest: Youths Shun Hunger Protest in Nasarawa 

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Youths in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State, have shunned the ongoing nationwide protest on the hardship being faced by citizens of the country.

When THISDAY went round Lafia, which is also the headquarters of the Lafia Local Government Area of the state on Thursday, it observed that the Makurdi/Jos and Shandam roads leading to the Government House, Lafia were deserted as security operatives were seen stationed at flash points to control any possible breakdown of law and order in the areas.

Also, residents were seen going about their lawful businesses without any form of harassment.

Other areas visited by THISDAY in Lafia included the UAC, Kwandere, and Makurdi roads.

At these locations, youths, market men and women were seen going about their lawful businesses in a peaceful manner without any hindrance or molestation from security operatives in the state.

THISDAY further gathered that the situation was generally peaceful across the 13 local government areas of the state as there were no form of violence or signs of destruction of government properties.

However, it was observed that some shop owners put their shops under lock and key probably for fear of being attacked by the protesters.

The Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police, Umar Nadada, was seen in a convoy going round the state capital alongside other security agencies to ensure that there was no form of violence, infringement on any citizen’s rights, and destruction of properties in the state.

Also, security personnel have been mobilised to protect the Correctional Centre (Prison) in Lafia to prevent any disruption or unforeseen circumstances during the demonstration period.

In an interview with two residents of Lafia LGA, Ibrahim Isa and Daniel Emmanuel, both appealed to the federal and state governments to do the needful and urgently address the economic hardship being faced by the citizens.

