EndBadGovernanceProtest: Violence Rages in Kano, Gov Imposes Curfew

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Kano State Government has Imposed 24- hour curfew in response to the ongoing protests and security threat in the State.

Governor Abba Yusuf, who announced the imposition of the curfew shortly, after nationwide protest in Kano on Thursday, said the curfew was with immediate effect.

He regretted how the peaceful demonstration was hijacked by thugs and hoodlums who embarked on looting of business premises, government properties and maiming of innocent citizens.

He said, such miscreants had become persistent in wanton destructions of private and public properties aided by enemies of the State who had been reported to the security agencies few days back.

“After exhaustive deliberations during Emergency State Security council meeting, it was collectively decided that 24-hour curfew should be put

in place to prevent further looting and vandalization of shops including indiscriminate killing and maiming of innocent citizens.”

“On this note therefore, and based on the powers conferred on me by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as the Chief Security Officer of the State, I have therefore, declared 24-hours curfew in the State with immediate effect.”

“Fellow citizens, this action is made to ensure the full protection of your lives and properties as well as protecting public asset, places of worship and Business premises.

Governor Yusuf, urged residents to remain vigilant and to continue working together to maintain the peace and harmony the state cherished.

“Let us not allow the actions of a few selfish individuals and miscreants to divide us or detract us from our shared goals. Together, we can overcome all challenges and build a stronger, more resilient Kano State.