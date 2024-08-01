EndBadGovernanceProtest: Thugs Hijack Peaceful Protest in Kano, Sparking Widespread Looting

Esther Oluku

The protest against bad governance in Kano state has been hijacked by a group of thugs, leading to incidents of mass looting and vandalism.

The thugs were seen dismantling traffic lights and carting away properties from a supermarket, according to videos circulating on social media.

The Special Adviser to the President on Communication and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the incidents on Twitter, however, there are conflicting claims online, with some attributing the violence to ruling party-sponsored thugs.

One of the reactions made on the developments in Kano by a socialite with the handle @BashirAhmed read: “EndBadGovernanceInNigeria causes so much pain in Kano. The violent parts of the protest have overshadowed the peaceful protest in the entire state.

“Calling on the authorities to intervene before it goes out of control. Offices, shops, and public infrastructures have so far been attacked and vandalized. Curfew should be imposed if the violence continues.”

On his part a user with the handle @realTobiAkinbo noted: “Report reaching us from Kano State indicate that the Anti-Protest thugs allegedly sponsored by the APC are seen vandalizing and looting NCC tech hub because they were not paid after Protesting ‘No to Protest’

“It costs nothing to spread real news as #EndBadGovernanceProtest is peaceful.”