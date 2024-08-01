  • Thursday, 1st August, 2024

#EndBadGovernanceProtest: Residents Brandish Clubs, Cutlasses As Protest Commences in Kano

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Thousands of youths carrying clubs and cutlasses took to the streets of Kano in the early hours of Thursday making bonfire in some streets in the metropolis.

Some of the protesters carried placards with inscriptions such as ‘End Bad Governance’, ‘We are Hungry’, ‘Justice for Masses’, ‘We are Looking for a Change’ and so on.

However, some of the rampaging youths, who attempted to break into some stores along Zoo road, were dispersed by security operatives.

The security personnel comprising the police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were sighted at strategic locations mounting surveillance to ensure law and order.

