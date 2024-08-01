EndBadGovernanceProtest: Protesters Demand Sango-Ota Roads Repair

One of the protesting groups, ‘Take-It-Back (TIB),’ has listed the repairs of some bad roads in Sango-Ota as one of its demands.

The group also called on the Federal Government to reverse all the “biting economic policies”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondents monitoring the protests on Thursday report that the protesters were chanting solidarity songs from the take-off point at Jendor Supermarket in Oju-Ore to Sango Under-Bridge.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Mr Akanbi lfadola, the Head of TIB, Ogun Chapter, said that the economic hardship and dilapidated roads in Ota and environs had become major concerns to them.

Ifadola said that the government must construct Atan-Agbara Road, Sango Under-Bridge, Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway among other such infrastructure in Ota.

“We are here on behalf of Nigerians who are suffering because of some of the policies of the current leadership at the state and federal levels.

“We are tired of this suffering.

“Look at Ota, we have the largest number of companies, see our roads, they have become death traps.

“In Ota, the number of unemployed youths has hit the roof because many companies can no longer produce because of inflation, hence retrenching workers.

“Enough is enough, we want better life for the people,” Ifadola said.

According to him, protesters want their voices to be heard by those in the corridors of power at the state and federal levels.

He said: “We will remain here until our demands are heard. And what are our demands?

“We are calling for the scrapping of the 1999 Constitution for a new federal constitution. We are saying all the bad economic policies should be reversed.

“We want the government to release all youths arrested because of the protest in the state.

“We want the federal and state governments to, with immediate effect, commence the construction and repair of all the bad roads in Ota.

“The Atan-Agbara Road, Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Sango Under-Bridge among others are now in a sorry state.

NAN reports that the protest affected commercial and business activities in the ever-busy Sango-Ota area.

Security agents were on ground and patrolling the area to prevent the breakdown of law and order. (NAN)