  • Thursday, 1st August, 2024

#EndBadGovernanceProtest: Police, Protesters Clash in Suleja

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Laleye Dipo in Minna

As the national protest against hunger kicks off, the police and protesters have clashed in Suleja town of Niger state

Trouble started when about  1000 protesters were said to have assembled for the protest leading to the police dispersing the protesters.

The situation turned awry resulting in the police firing teargas and the protesters retaliating with their own teargas.

According to eyewitnesses, the protesters chased away the police who ran to their station but the protesters pursued them resulting in throwing of teargas by both sides.

Many policemen at the station had to run for their lives as the protesters gathered more strength.

As a result of the altercation between the police and the protesters  the windscreen of the vehicle of the Police Area Commander in Suleja was broken.

Details later..

