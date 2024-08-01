EndBadGovernanceProtest: Perishable Goods Sellers Lament, as Residents Desert Lagos Markets

Perishable goods sellers in Lagos counted their losses on Thursday as the nationwide protest resulted in desertion of markets in the state.

The popular Alaba International Market, Ojo, and markets within the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex are among the markets deserted because of the protest which began on Thursday.

The protest, which was planned to end on Aug. 10, is aimed at drawing Federal Government’s attention to the economic hardship facing Nigerians.

Traders deserted markets out of fear of hoodlums hijacking the protest to cause violence.

They told the News Agency of Nigeria NAN that their goods would perish before the end of the protest, complicating their economic hardship.

There were no protest in the Ojo area of Lagos State but major roads were deserted by people, with security operatives seen at some strategic points.

The residents gathered in front of their streets and some open places, discussing the protest.

Mrs Rita Igwe, a fish seller, said she had over N900,000 worth of frozen chicken and fish in her shop at Alaba International Market.

She prayed that the protest would end on Thursday to enable her to open her shop and sell her goods.

Also, Mrs Grace Ukakwe who sells food at the market, regretted that her raw food items would perish.

She also said that her inability to open her shop and sell foods would compound her economic hardship.

Mr Tochi Amadi, a cluster executive member at the Balogun Trade Fair Market, said that the market was not shut down but traders were told to stay away from the market for safety.

“Anyone who wishes to come to market is free to access his or her shop but at his own risk.

“We are around, because we are executives, to monitor the market against arsonists and looters,” he said.

On Ago Palace Way in Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area, most shops are locked.

Some tomato, onion and pepper sellers displayed their wares for sale on roadsides but had no patronage as many people were indoors.

Policemen and their vehicles were stationed at the Ago Roundabout while the Divisional Police Station on Ago Palace Way had police officers in groups in front of the station located at Century Bus Stop.

Commercial and private vehicles were scanty on the roads.

A supermarket owner on Ago Palace Way, who pleaded anonymity, said that the protest paralysed business activities as people were indoors and shops locked.

“If government can listen to the cry of the masses, there will be no need for protests.

“Subsidy removal on fuel inflicted much pain on the masses. Also, electricity tariff is too high.

“Government should do more to make industries to run well, put basic amenities in place and check insecurity, as farmers cannot enter their farms. Foodstuff prices are very high,” she said.

Mr David Olakunle, a businessman also on Ago Palace Way, hoped that the protest would be peaceful so that there would not be any damage to property or loss of lives.

` I hope that the protest will not last long as it has disrupted one’s ctivities.

“Government should do something about fuel price which is the major cause of the inflation.

“Farmer that goes to the farm has to transport his goods to the market, and it is expensive,” he said.

On Okeafa Estate, Isolo, some tomato and pepper sellers also regretted poor patronage, saying that their goods would spoil and their situation worsen.

One of then, who gave his name simply as Mohammed, said that his goods were perishable and he came out to sell them to prevent losses.

However, a popular meat seller at Caneo Market on Okeafa Estate, Isolo, Mr Wale Ojo, was not deterred by the protest.

He was at the market selling his goods to few buyers.

He told NAN that he did not want his family to go hungry.

“I left my house around 4.00 a.m. to the slaughter house to buy the meat. I was not afraid of anything, that is why I came out to sell my goods.

“I make money for my family needs daily. If I don’t sell today, what will my family eat?

“Nigeria is hard but we have been managing, I don’t want anything to disrupt the peace I am enjoying. Peace is better,” he said.

Most shops in the area did not open for businesses while few commercial tricyclists and mini bus operators were out doing their businesses

Policemen and personnel of the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Watch were on the roads from Caneo to Ajao Estate and Airport Road.

At Jakande Gate, near Ejigbo, few traders displayed their wares for sale but lacked patronage.

Few men were seen on the area besides policemen on duty.

The men said they were not there for protest, but were peacefully guarding the area.

At Iyana Ejigbo, the market was opened for business but was deserted by traders. (NAN)

