EndBadGovernanceProtest: Ogun Records Bank Closure, Low Vehicular, Market Operations

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Banks and other financial institution buildings remained shut in Abeokuta the Ogun State capital and other major towns, where the #Endbadgovernance protesters, were restricted to vent their complaints about the situation of things in the country.

An Abeokuta High Court order had on Wednesday, restricted protesters, to limit their gatherings to four centres in the three senatorial districts of Ogun State.

The court ordered that protest should only take place at MKO Abioal Stadium, Abeokuta, Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu Ode; Ansar Ud Deen Comprehensive High School, Ota and Remo Divisional High School, Sagamu.

While markets operations in various towns billed to host the protesters, were at low ebb just as very few vehicles were plying the roads.

Similarly, few civil servants turned up for duties at the State Secretariat, Okemosan out of the fear that the protest may degenerate into violence.

However, the scheduled protest, witnessed very low turnout in various designated points in Ogun State.

In Abeokuta for instance, less than 30 protesters turned up.

The protester, who refused to enter into the MKO stadium, were seen with placards, marching from under the bridge in Kuto to the stadium.

The protesters were chanting anti-government slogans and were also armed with placards bearing various messages to drive home their grievances.

Some of the placards read “End bad governance in Nigeria, “We are after peace and progress of Nigeria, “Food inflation is killing us, “Dapo Abiodun fix Ogun State roads” among others.

Speaking with journalists, one of the protesters, Olayemi Bolutife said that the protest was aimed at bringing to the notice of the government the need to address the hardship Nigerians are currently battling with

Bolutife said, “We have right to protest against whatever is not in the interest of Nigerians and the truth is that people are suffering, people are hungry, our leaders should not turn the country to palliatives country, that is what we are saying.

“The President never promised to impose this great hardship on Nigerians, our leaders can’t continue to carry on as if all is well, we are suffering and this is becoming too much. The policies of the government must be tailored in such a way that life would be made easier for all whether you are educated or not”

The protesters arrived shortly after the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu and the Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, David Ojelabi left the stadium

Speaking earlier, the State Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, David Ojelabi, also said about 20 protesters, assembled, for a peaceful protest around Ibadan Road in Ijebu-Ode.

The Commandant said “We have gone round the Abeokuta metropolis and everywhere is calm, even shops that were not opened before are now opening for business.

“The report we also received from the other two senatorial districts, that is Ogun West and Ogun East is that everywhere is peaceful except in Ijebu-Ode where about 20 were said to be protesting peacefully.

“So we urge people to go about their normal businesses as the security agencies are on ground to ensure that everyone is secure and safe”.

Similarly, the Commissioner for Police, Abiodun Alamutu also said that every part of the state was peaceful.

Alamutu said that the protesters are free to have their peaceful protest in designated places across the state.

He said, “Everywhere is calm and you can see the presence of the security agencies on ground, we are all working hand-in-hand to provide security for all, so, there’s no cause for alarm, everything is in order.”