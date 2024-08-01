EndBadGovernanceProtest: No Protest in Kebbi, Schools, Commercial Activities Underway Peacefully

As nationwide peaceful protest is ongoing on Thursday in some states, Kebbi has not recorded any protest within the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that shops within the city, public and private offices, schools, banks, and markets were operating hitch-free.

NAN also reports that in spite of the absence of protest, a large number of security personnel were seeing in all major streets, roundabouts, government institutions, banks and major parks.

A team of police operatives were stationed at all main Birnin Kebbi entry and exit gates, in Birnin Kebbi and Kalgo Local Government Areas respectively.

Some members of Vigilance Group of Nigeria (VGN) were also stationed at different junctions, along major streets to complement the efforts of other security agencies.

A driver at Race Course motor park, Malam Mustapha Yususa, said that majority of his colleagues did not come out to the park for fear of protest while few buses that came to the park could not get passengers.

This, he said, was due to the fear that the protest might be staged and likely be hijacked by hoodlums, thus turn to violence.

NAN reports that few commercial and private vehicles were plying major roads in areas such as Haliru Abdu, Sir Yahaya, and AP 2 motor parks in Birnin Kebbi.

Some members of Vigilance Group of Nigeria (VGN) were also stationed at different junction and major streets, while a team of police operatives were stationed at the state capital entry and exit gates in Birnin Kebbi and Kalgo Local Government Areas, respectively.

Students of Umaru Waziri Polytechnic, Birnin Kebbi were in their classes writing their second semester exams.

Alhaji Ahmad Idris, the Chief Press Secretary to the Gov. Nasir Idris, attributed the non protest record to the developmental strides achieved by Gov. Idris within one year in office.

“Kebbi has witnessed unprecedented achievements in education, agriculture, health, social services and infrastructure within one year of Gov. Idris in office.

“People of Kebbi, have confidence, high hope and expectations on Gov. Idris that’s why the state is calm, we have no protest whatsoever in the state.

“However, our governor is still pleading with the youth to stay calm and peaceful as many more dividends of democracy are on the pipeline and will soon be delivered within the shortest possible period of time,” he assured. (NAN)