EndBadGovernanceProtest: Maintain the Peace, Security in Osun During Protest, Adeleke Urges

Esther Oluku

Osun state Governor, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, has urged members of Civil Society Organisations and other stakeholders planning to take part in the nationwide #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protest to desist from acts capable of compromising the peace and security architecture of the state

In a meeting with interest groups across the state, the Governor noted that the peace and harmony of Osun state should be of paramount interest to everyone during the demonstration.

Adeleke, who was represented by the Deputy Governor of Osun state, Prince Kola Adewusi, said: “My administration’s commitments at making Osun a reference point for other states in Nigeria remains germane.

“I therefore implore you to be law abiding before, during and after the coming nationwide protests, as no act of violence of any kind would be entertained by my administration in Osun state while carrying out your protests.

“In Osun, we are known to be good and peaceful and we should allow that to remain our pride as a state that is always ahead of others in all things that are good and developmental.”