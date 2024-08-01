  • Thursday, 1st August, 2024

#EndBadGovernanceProtest:  Gombe Youth Converge on Govt House Gate to Protest Economic Hardship

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Hundreds of youth in Gombe metropolis took to the streets Thursday morning to stage a peaceful protest against the prevailing economic hardship in the country.

The protesters, chanting in Hausa language, marched through the city to the Government House, demanding urgent action from the authorities to address the rising inflation, devaluation of the naira, increase in electricity tariff, and removal of fuel subsidy.

Carrying placards with inscriptions such as “Hunger is too much” and “We need change”, the protesters expressed their frustration with the current state of the economy, which they said had made life unbearable for ordinary citizens.

The protesters chanted “Mu Yunwa Muke ji” (We are hungry ) and “Adawo da Tallafin Mai” ( bring back fuel subsidy ) as they marched through the streets, calling on the government to take immediate action to address their grievances.

THISDAY reports that security personnel, including police and other security officers, were deployed to monitor the protest and ensure it remained peaceful. So far, there have been no reports of any incidents or clashes between the protesters and security forces.

Our Correspondent who went round Gombe metropolis said shops, offices shopping complexes, supermarkets and banks were under lock as some staff members were seeing hanging around to monitor the situation.

Security operatives such as Police personnel, men of the NSCDC, among others were seen manning strategic places on major roads in the state capital.

As at the time of filing this report, the Gombe state Government is yet to respond to the protesters’ demands.

